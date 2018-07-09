AQ CurrencyExplorer

3.25

Currency Explorer is the absolute tool for traders that want to know with quantified certainty the currency strength & weakness of each currency and to trade these by using applicable strategies.

Our machine learning models run and provide the strength/weakness of each currency based on multiple factors besides price action.

It provides the trader with a QUANTIFIED result for the strength of the 8 most popular and major currencies (EUR, USD, JPY, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD and CHF) with a scale from 0-100, on 5 out of many timeframes which a user selects!

Users are able to customize Currency Explorer by selecting suitable timeframes and mode (FAST, MEDIUM, SLOW).


Parameters

  • Profile – FAST, MEDIUM and SLOW selection effects the algorithm that calculates the strength of each currency
  • TimeFrame1 – timeframe selection
  • TimeFrame2 – timeframe selection
  • TimeFrame3 – timeframe selection
  • TimeFrame4 – timeframe selection
  • TimeFrame5 – timeframe selection
  • StrongColor – color for strong currencies
  • NeutralColor – color for neutral currencies
  • WeakColor – color for weak currencies
  • fontColor – color for text


The table on the separate chart window shows the selected 5 timeframes and how strong or weak each currency is. For example, on our sample chart, EUR has a 60.16/100 on H1, 83.03/100 on M30, 83.04/100 on M15, 13.38/100 on M5 and 71.18/100 on M1. So it is obvious that:

  • On H1 chart EUR is STRONG
  • On M30 chart EUR is VERY STRONG
  • On M15 chart EUR is VERY STRONG
  • On M5 chart EUR is VERY WEAK
  • On M1 chart EUR is STRONG

Suggested Strategy 1

  • Select a specific timeframe
  • Find the strongest currency (the one with 100.0/100) and the weakest currency (the one with 0.00/100).
  • Open position in the direction of those two currencies based on which one is strong and which one is weak.

For example, on our sample H1 chart, the strongest currency is CHF and the weakest currency is USD. Suggested position is SHORT on USDCHF.

Suggested Strategy 2

  • Select a specific timeframe
  • Watch currency strength of each currency and monitor a couple where the first changes from below zero to over zero while the second changes from over zero to below zero. It means that the first one is getting stronger while the second one is getting weaker.
  • Open position in the direction of those two currencies based on which one is getting stronger and which one is getting weaker.

For example, on our sample H1 chart, the strongest currency is CHF and the weakest currency is USD. Suggested position is SHORT on USDCHF.

Reviews 6
Andrzej Banowicz
1410
Andrzej Banowicz 2023.01.06 20:04 
 

I like the oportunity to see 8 currencies in different time-frames. Good idea. It gives very clear picture about the currency strength and trend. Thanks for sharing free.

Deborah sbg
173
Deborah sbg 2020.03.17 20:28 
 

All AQ products are fantastic.

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redneedle
524
redneedle 2026.04.07 18:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrzej Banowicz
1410
Andrzej Banowicz 2023.01.06 20:04 
 

I like the oportunity to see 8 currencies in different time-frames. Good idea. It gives very clear picture about the currency strength and trend. Thanks for sharing free.

JACK_LE_CHAT
360
JACK_LE_CHAT 2022.12.20 13:01 
 

Useless. An Excel spreadsheet with some basic macros connected to a good data provider does a better job. Waste of time, luckily not of money since this so-called "indicator" is downloadable for free.

8601567
789
8601567 2021.06.16 21:33 
 

I dont see how this helps. The percentages all seem to balance out when you try to trade. And the review that reads "All AQ products are fantastic" is not a review of this indicator. It is more of a sales plug for the Vendor. It does not speak to "this" indicator. Another CSM that just cannot be relied upon because ALL Brokers have different prices with NO centralized/fixed pricing. I was hoping this worked so I could try the AQ CurrencyExplorer Pro, but that doesnt seem like its going to happen since this was not exciting. Maybe there are better examples of how to trade? If there is, I would be happy to let others know! I should also mention when you go into their website/blog, there have been no articles written since 2020. They dont seem to be very active for Vendors selling products from the MQL website.

Deborah sbg
173
Deborah sbg 2020.03.17 20:28 
 

All AQ products are fantastic.

Janya1958
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Janya1958 2019.01.10 16:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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