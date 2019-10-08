Support Pivot Resistance Hourly
- Indicators
- Dedy Prasetiyo
- Version: 1.0
How To Trade
Execute your trades in 3 Easy Steps!
Step 1: Trade Setup
- Entry Buy = If daily open market Above Line PIVOT or can Price has touched and closed the candle above Resistance1.
- Entry Sell = If daily open market Under Line PIVOT or can Price has touched and closed the candle above Support1.
- Stop loss BUY ----> You can set stop loss on Line Pivot or Support1.
- Stop loss SELL ----> You can set stop loss on Line Pivot or Resistance1.
- Take profit BUY ---> Touch in price Resistance1,Resistance2,Resistance3. or you can use trailing stop.
- Take profit SELL ---> Touch in price Support1,suuport2,support3. or you can use trailing stop.
Strategy SIMPLE Support pivot resistance
If you get Stoploss BUY, You can open on price order SELL with multiplier lot.
Strategy moore you can read on our blog.
