PZ Parabolic Sar EA MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 2 March 2019
This expert advisor trades using the famous Parabolic Sar indicator and implements many other useful features for the exigent trader, like customizable indicator and trading settings, trading sessions and a martingale feature.
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- Easy to use and supervise
- Fully customizable parabolic sar settings
- Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop
- Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers
- Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
- Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant
- Trades can be closed on opposite signals
- Implements a martingale and inverse martingale features
- Filter trading by forex sessions
- Built-in money management
- NFA/FIFO compliant
The EA implements four different behaviors:
- Regular: Buy on bullish signlals and sell on bearish signals
- Inverse: Sell on bullish signals and buy on bearish signals
- Only buy: Buy on bullish signals and disregard bearish signals
- Only sell: Sell on bearish signals and disregard bullish signals
Additionally, it implements four different money management modes:
- Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade
- Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade
- Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade
- Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade
Input Parameters
- Trading Settings - You can trade long, short or both.
- Parabolic Sar Settings - This parameter group holds the Parbolic Sar settings.
- Session Settings - Enable or disable trading for the Assian, European or American sessions.
- Position Management - This group of settings applies to trading decisions and trade management. You can select trading direction, break-even in pips, trailing-stop in pips, trailing-step in pips, stop-loss in pip and take-profit in pips.
- Money Management - In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior. Entering a manual lot size is recommended.
- EA Settings - You can select the magic number for the trades, custom comment and manual pip value if you need to override the one the default one. Do not change these unless you know what you are doing.
What to expectThis EA is a general purpose tool which success depends on your understanding of the underlying strategy and your ability to configure it. This EA will not generate profits under all market conditions and does not claim to do so. It is up to you to find the best parameters for each symbol and timeframe using the strategy tester.
Author
Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
Хороший робот .Но не для простой установки по дефолту. Трендовый бот.Требует оптимизации для каждого инструмента и таймфрейма. В целом PZ дает хорошие советники, но требует определенного понимания их логики.Спасибо.