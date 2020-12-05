H Line

The moving average applied to the price chart is one of the most used technical analysis methods. There are several ways to use averages, among them, through the analysis of crossings.

The method consists of using two moving averages, one fast period and one slow period. The concept is very simple, when there is a crossing of the fast moving average upwards it indicates a high market trend  and when the fast moving average crosses downwards it indicates a low  trend in the market, combining this strategy together with other technical indicators an experienced graphist will have an optimal view of the market.

However, even for an experienced graphist using several technical indicators at the same time can often be disrupting, H-Line has emerged as a solution to show the trend lines of the market without having to pollute the screen and facilitate the reading of graphics. With only one line at a time on the screen, the indicator user will be able to more easily identify high movement in the market by looking for the green lines of the H-Line. The program will also identify falling trends through red lines. Making your job much simpler, faster and all around a more pleasant experience.
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Las Bandas de Bollinger se encuentran entre los indicadores más utilizados en el análisis técnico, su autor es el estadounidense John Bollinger, analista financiero y gran colaborador en el área. John comenzó a desarrollar esta técnica en la década de 1980 y en 2001 publicó su libro Bollinger on Bollinger Bands. Las bandas de Bollinger son muy útiles para indicar niveles de precios en los que una acción puede haberse apreciado o devaluado demasiado, además de indicar signos de máximos y fondo
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