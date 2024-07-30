Candle Time Countdown
- Indicators
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Suraj SharmaHi there! 👋 I'm Suraj Sharma from India, and I'm thrilled to share a bit about myself.
I am NISM Certified Equity and Derivative Trader.
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 4 August 2024
Candle Time CountDown
The Candle Timer Countdown Indicator is a versatile tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform. It provides traders with a visual countdown of the remaining time for the current candle on a chart. The key features include:
- Customizable Position: Place the countdown timer in any corner of the chart for optimal visibility.
- Default Text Color: Set to red for clear visibility, with options for further customization.
- Minimal Display: Shows only the remaining time without additional labels, ensuring a clean and focused chart.
This indicator is perfect for traders who need precise timing information to make informed trading decisions in fast-moving markets.
the latest version does not show the daily difference percentage anymore