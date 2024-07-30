Candle Time Countdown

HammerStar Arismario Verissimo Neves 3.4 (5) Indicators

The HammerStar indicator is designed to search for the Hammer and Shooting Star patterns on charts of any currency pairs. Hammer Downward trend. The lower shadow is not less than 2 and no more than 3 times larger than the body. There is no upper shadow, or it is very short (no more than 10% of the candlestick range). The color of the body in the long game is not important, with the short - white hammer is much stronger than the black one. Confirmation is suggested. Shooting Star Uptrend. The u