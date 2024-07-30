Candle Time Countdown

4.43

Candle Time CountDown

By BokaroTraderFx 

The Candle Timer Countdown Indicator is a versatile tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform. It provides traders with a visual countdown of the remaining time for the current candle on a chart. The key features include:


  • Customizable Position: Place the countdown timer in any corner of the chart for optimal visibility.
  • Default Text Color: Set to red for clear visibility, with options for further customization.
  • Minimal Display: Shows only the remaining time without additional labels, ensuring a clean and focused chart.


This indicator is perfect for traders who need precise timing information to make informed trading decisions in fast-moving markets.

Reviews 7
Nhan Nguyen
18
Nhan Nguyen 2026.08.20 00:46 
 

the latest version does not show the daily difference percentage anymore

Camilo
16
Camilo 2026.01.11 02:48 
 

Muy bueno la verdad.

Sonja Thau
18
Sonja Thau 2025.11.05 21:10 
 

Ich wollte die verbleibende Zeit der Kerzen wissen und dieses Tool erfüllt das optimal :-) Danke!

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Magnified Price Experience trading like never before with our Magnified Price indicator by BokaroTraderFx , designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. This revolutionary tool provides traders with instant insights into price movements, offering a clear advantage in today's fast-paced markets. Key Features: 1. Real-time Precision: Instantly magnify price action to uncover hidden trends and patterns.  2. Enhanced Visibility: Clear visualization of price movements with adjustable zoom levels. 3. User
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Session Bias  This Strategy of bias useful for those who follow   TRADESHARE   on youtube. This script is designed by BokaroTraderFx for traders who want assistance in determining their session bias, particularly for those who trade within sessions typically represented by a single 4-hour candle. The method involves using price action to establish a daily bias, guiding decisions on whether to focus on buys, sells, or both. The analysis is based on the previous daily and 4-hour candle closes, fo
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Nhan Nguyen
18
Nhan Nguyen 2026.08.20 00:46 
 

the latest version does not show the daily difference percentage anymore

Orsetto
14
Orsetto 2026.05.19 18:42 
 

Simple, but works great

Camilo
16
Camilo 2026.01.11 02:48 
 

Muy bueno la verdad.

Suraj Sharma
6825
Reply from developer Suraj Sharma 2026.04.29 18:41
thanks
Sonja Thau
18
Sonja Thau 2025.11.05 21:10 
 

Ich wollte die verbleibende Zeit der Kerzen wissen und dieses Tool erfüllt das optimal :-) Danke!

aibk
59
aibk 2025.10.22 11:00 
 

Перестает работать терминал после установки этого индикатора.

Андрей Неумержицкий
52
Андрей Неумержицкий 2025.04.30 17:11 
 

Everything is great, thank you!

RONILAC-TAUCHER
14
RONILAC-TAUCHER 2024.11.28 10:24 
 

Pro mě je to nepostradatelný pomocník = vstupuji do obchodu vždy pouze přesně na začátku období .

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