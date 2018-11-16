Arrow Entries II
- Indicators
-
Thomas KjelvikI have been trading forex for several years.
- Version: 2.5
- Activations: 10
Arrow Entries II
Arrow entries II indicator
Arrow entries is a tool to help make entry decisions. It draws arrows for buy and sell and is based on 2 Signals and filtered by fast over or under slow Moving Average.
Do not confuse this with my other indicator Arrow Entries. The rules for a signal is different.
Arrow Entries II produce less signals than Arrow Entries, but are more precise
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Input variables
Period Signal1: How many candels to calculate Signal1.
Period Signal2: How may candels to calculate Signal2.
Shift_Signal2: Candels back to be used.
Overbought/Oversold area: Value between 0-100
Moving Averages
MAfast: Candels to calculate fast MA.
MAslow: Candels to calculate slow MA.
You also have three alert types to notify you of a signal.
1. Popup Alert
3. Push notifications Alert
Can be used on all currencypairs and timeframes. But I have found that 30M gives the higest winratio. Example EURJPY (picture 1) from January to November 2018 using TP/SL 1to1 had 61% winning trades.
Recalculates.