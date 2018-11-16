Arrow Entries II

1

Arrow Entries II

 
Arrow entries II indicator

Arrow entries is a tool to help make entry decisions. It draws arrows for buy and sell and is based on 2 Signals and filtered by fast over or under slow Moving Average. 

Do not confuse this with my other indicator Arrow Entries. The rules for a signal is different.

Arrow Entries II produce less signals than Arrow Entries, but are more precise 

Want an EA to do the job for you? Buy it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33266

Check out my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tkjelvik/seller#products


Input variables
Period Signal1: How many candels to calculate Signal1.
Period Signal2: How may candels to calculate Signal2.
Shift_Signal2: Candels back to be used.
Overbought/Oversold area: Value between 0-100
Moving Averages
MAfast: Candels to calculate fast MA.
MAslow: Candels to calculate slow MA.

You also have three alert types to notify you of a signal.
1. Popup Alert
3. Push notifications Alert

Can be used on all currencypairs and timeframes. But I have found that 30M gives the higest winratio. Example EURJPY (picture 1) from January to November 2018 using TP/SL 1to1 had 61% winning trades.


























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Thomas Bradley Butler
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Thomas Bradley Butler 2020.08.10 06:23 
 

Recalculates.

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