Trident Pro

Trident Pro


Trident Pro is a one of a kind multistrategy EA with 8 different strategies based on Price, Moneflow index, MACD, RSI and Moving averages. DON'T USE martingale or Grid. You can easyly customize it to suite your risk appetite.

 

Check out my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tkjelvik/seller#products


This is what you get:

-Customisable EA with 8 strategies

-Can be used on all currencies pairs and XAUUSD and all timeframes

-10 activations

-Set files for several pairs for 1H and 1D(EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, NZDUSD)

See the first comment in Comments section for files.

 

Input Variables:

MAfast: Fast moving average

MAslow: Slow moving average

Mfiperiode: Candles to calculate Moneyflowindex

Mfi2periode: Candles to calculate Moneyflowindex2

Mfi2shift: Candles back in time to use

Overbought: MFI overbought level

Oversold: MFI oversold level

MACD_fast: Candles to calculate MACD signal

MACD_slow: Candles to calculate MACD signal

MACD_signal: Candles to calculate MACD signal

MACD _shift: Candles back in time to use on MACD

RSI_periode: Candles to calculate Relativ strength index

TP: Take profit

SL: Stopp loss

TS: Trailingstop

MaxOrders: How many orders can you have open

Lot: size of order

Magic: ID tag for trade.


Recommendation

EA settings: Start with provided set files.

Symbol: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, NZDUSD

Timeframe: 1H or 1D. Small accounts should use Daily graph to limit amount of orders

Broker: All, but recommend lowest spread/commission possible

Min Deposit: Depends on timeframe and Maxorders

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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