Trident Pro
- Experts
-
Thomas KjelvikI have been trading forex for several years.
- Version: 2.9
- Activations: 10
Trident Pro
Trident Pro is a one of a kind multistrategy EA with 8 different strategies based on Price, Moneflow index, MACD, RSI and Moving averages. DON'T USE martingale or Grid. You can easyly customize it to suite your risk appetite.
Check out my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tkjelvik/seller#products
This is what you get:
-Customisable EA with 8 strategies
-Can be used on all currencies pairs and XAUUSD and all timeframes
-10 activations
-Set files for several pairs for 1H and 1D(EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, NZDUSD)
See the first comment in Comments section for files.
Input Variables:
MAfast: Fast moving average
MAslow: Slow moving average
Mfiperiode: Candles to calculate Moneyflowindex
Mfi2periode: Candles to calculate Moneyflowindex2
Mfi2shift: Candles back in time to use
Overbought: MFI overbought level
Oversold: MFI oversold level
MACD_fast: Candles to calculate MACD signal
MACD_slow: Candles to calculate MACD signal
MACD_signal: Candles to calculate MACD signal
MACD _shift: Candles back in time to use on MACD
RSI_periode: Candles to calculate Relativ strength index
TP: Take profit
SL: Stopp loss
TS: Trailingstop
MaxOrders: How many orders can you have open
Lot: size of order
Magic: ID tag for trade.
Recommendation
EA settings: Start with provided set files.
Symbol: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, NZDUSD
Timeframe: 1H or 1D. Small accounts should use Daily graph to limit amount of orders
Broker: All, but recommend lowest spread/commission possible
Min Deposit: Depends on timeframe and Maxorders