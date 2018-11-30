MomentumX

MomentumX is a great tool for traders to find possible direction change and continuation in trend. MomentumX indicator inverts momentum and is best used together with Momentum found in your MT4(See picture 2)

It can be used for short term trading and mid term trading on any timeframe and instrument. 


Only setting is period and color of the line.


Check out my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tkjelvik/seller#products


To spot entries, you can trade crossover between MomentumX and Momentum.

I like to combine it with fast MFI (5 periods) See picture 3 and enter long when MomentumX is abow Momentum and MFI is oversold and exit when MFI is overbought.

You can use different idicators like RSI, Williams%R, Stochastic, Demarker or other instaid of MFI.

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IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Experts
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Thomas Kjelvik
Experts
Pending Levels EA is a great expert advisor that places pending buy and sell orders at important levels.  It doesn't use any indicators and only use price and levels to make profit. It always use stopploss and takeprofit. Testresults use reasonable SL/TP. It has moneymanagement It doesn't use Martingale or Grid Only a few easy settings: -Magic number: ID of order -Minimum lot allowed -Risk: 0 use fixed lot -Stopploss: Setting in points. One pip is 10 Points. So if you want 50Pip SL you set 500
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