WhiteRegr
- Experts
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Simple WhiteRegr expert, minimum parameters. Advanced development of the White bot. The principle of operation is to monitor the market using two channels of the regression indicator. Open orders as often as possible with a given step in increments. Thus, the position is constantly changing in the wake of the market. Extremely reliable strategy, the leader of all created by the author of strategies for reliability. Compared with the previous version, forecasting is much better. It gives very good results when used in a multi-currency mode. For the rest of the description, the bot is very much per White.
Works on netting account types. It works on any timeframe.
Options
- Risk - calculates the lot depending on the deposit.
- BigTF - Timeframe on which the big regression indicator is running.
- BigDegree - The degree parameter of a large regression.
- BigKstd - The big regression kstd parameter.
- BigBars - Bars parameter of large regression.
- SmallTF - Timeframe on which the minor regression indicator is running.
- SmallDegree - The degree parameter of a large small regression.
- SmallKstd - The kstd parameter of a large small regression.
- SmallBars - Bars parameter of a large small regression.
- ProfitClose - closing when a profit is reached (as a percentage of the deposit).
- StepDog - get the position only through the specified step.
- Inversion - Invert the direction of the signal.
- StopLoss - Stop Loss.
- TakeProfit - Take Profit.