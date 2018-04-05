WhiteRegr

Simple WhiteRegr expert, minimum parameters. Advanced development of the White bot. The principle of operation is to monitor the market using two channels of the regression indicator. Open orders as often as possible with a given step in increments. Thus, the position is constantly changing in the wake of the market. Extremely reliable strategy, the leader of all created by the author of strategies for reliability. Compared with the previous version, forecasting is much better. It gives very good results when used in a multi-currency mode. For the rest of the description, the bot is very much per White.
Works on netting account types. It works on any timeframe.
Options
  • Risk - calculates the lot depending on the deposit.
  • BigTF - Timeframe on which the big regression indicator is running.
  • BigDegree - The degree parameter of a large regression.
  • BigKstd - The big regression kstd parameter.
  • BigBars - Bars parameter of large regression.
  • SmallTF - Timeframe on which the minor regression indicator is running.
  • SmallDegree - The degree parameter of a large small regression.
  • SmallKstd - The kstd parameter of a large small regression.
  • SmallBars - Bars parameter of a large small regression.
  • ProfitClose - closing when a profit is reached (as a percentage of the deposit).
  • StepDog - get the position only through the specified step.
  • Inversion - Invert the direction of the signal.
  • StopLoss - Stop Loss.
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit.
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Experts
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A trend indicator that shows the direction of pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk to reward ratio. The probability of a success trend is very high. The indicator uses arrows to show favorable time to enter the market and market entry directions. Uses only one adjustable parameter (a value from 1 to 3). Take profit is much larger than stop loss! The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames.
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ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
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Индикатор RegressionXP рассчитывает два типа регрессии и вычисляет среднеквадратичную девиацию цены на данном диапазоне. Важна прямая золотая линия (регрессия первой степени), показывающая направление и состояние текущего тренда на выбранном таймфрейме. Чем больше угол с горизонталью, тем сильнее тренд. Таким образом, мы имеем возможность делать выводы относительно состояния валютной пары по текущему расположению цены относительно линии регрессии. На расстоянии от золотой линии проходят параллел
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