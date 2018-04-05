Wolf Edge EA MT5

Wolf Edge EA is an advanced, automated trading robot, has 3 built-in strategies, in fact, these are 3 products in one. The strategies are based on modified indicators Stochastic, Parabolic SAR, CCI. Strategy on Stochastic - trading towards the completion of the current wave, a similar strategy is used in the CCI strategy. The mode of operation on Parabolic SAR is working on the trend in accordance with the direction of the trend according to the indicator signals.

Advantages:

The advisor is easy to set up and use.

Three strategies in one expert.

Automatic lot calculation is built in.

Works with any trading instrument.

Convenient panel for opening and closing orders.

Built-in StopLoss, TakeProfit and Trailing.

Possibility of working on time.

Parameters:

=General Settings=

Buy trades - enable/disable buy orders.

Sell trades - enable/disable sell orders.

New cycle - allow opening new orders after closing current ones.

Support manual trades - Allow the advisor to support orders opened manually

Work Strategy - select a strategy for opening orders

Start lots - volume for opening the first order.

Money Management - allow to use autolot or not allow

Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - deposit amount for every 0.01 when using autolot.

Lot Multiplier - specify the multiplier for the auto lot

Maximum size for order - Maximum order size in lots.



Take Profit (0=not used) - profit in points.

StopLoss (0=not used) - specify the size of StopLoss, in points.

Trailing Start_points - specify the distance after which the trailing mode will be activated.

Trailing Step_points - specify the step for Trailing, in points.

Recovery Mode - enable/disable the algorithm for restoring unprofitable orders.

Use Recovery mode after number of orders - allow opening Recovery orders after the specified number of orders.

TP for Recovery Mode - specify the TP size for Recovery orders.

Start Hour for open orders (0-24) - set the hour to start working on opening orders.

End Hour for open orders (0-24) - set the hour for finishing work on opening orders (at other times, orders will continue to be closed by the advisor).

=Distance Settings=

Fixed Step - step between orders.

Dynamic Step start after number of orders - enable dynamic step after the specified number of orders.

Dynamic Step Start - use dynamic step after the specified distance.

Multiplier Dynamic step - coefficient for dynamic step.

=Modified Stohastic=

K Period - fast oscillator variable.

D Period - slow oscillator variable.

Slowing - slowing down the oscillator.

Method - the method of calculating the oscillator.

Price - the price of the oscillator used.

Up level - overbought zone.

Low level - oversold zone.

=Parabolic SAR Settings=

Step_SAR - indicator step.

Maximum_SAR - specify the maximum value.

=CCI Settings=

CCI upper line - adjustment of the upper limit of the indicator.

CCI lower line - adjusts the lower limit of the indicator.

Period CCI - period setting, the higher the value, the stricter the filter.

Applied price CCI - the price used for calculations.

=Advisor settings=

Magic - Advisor's magic number.

Comments of the EA's orders - Enter a comment for the orders opened by the advisor.

Slippage - maximum slippage in points for opening/closing orders.

Spread limit - maximum spread for opening orders.

Maximum orders - maximum number of orders.

Show EA panel - show/hide the panel.

Font size - font size.



