The EurUsd Prospector
The EurUsd Prospector summarized :
A robust Expert Advisor for EUR/USD trading on the H1 timeframe. Combines 4 distinct, non-overlapping, trend-selecting strategies across multiple timeframes (H1,H4 and D1),15 indicators and two modus for precise trading decisions. Safe trading methods with stop orders, take profits and stop losses.
Key Features:
- Multi-strategy portfolio selected by AI
- 15 indicators enhanced by Neuronal Networks
- Safe trading methods
- Extensive backtesting and prediction (see screenshots 6-9)
- A major update was published on July 4, 2025.
- The complete overall was published on April 1, 2026.
- Two modus options are available: NonSafetyNet (higher profits, greater drawdown) or SafetyNet(lower profits, lower drawdown).
Welcome to The EurUsd Prospector!
The EurUsd Prospector is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade the EUR/USD pair on the H1 timeframe. This EA incorporates four distinct, non-overlapping, trend-selecting strategies across multiple timeframes (H1,H4 and D1), leveraging 15 indicators, including linear regression, Bollinger bands, and Heikin-Ashi. These indicators and the multi-timeframe approach ensure a disciplined approach by minimizing the number of trades while avoiding risky techniques.
Key Features:
-
Multi-Strategy Portfolio:
- It integrates four independent, non-overlapping, trend-selecting strategies, which are selected by AI and work in tandem on the H1, H4, and D1 timeframes.
- Utilizes 15 diverse indicators enhanced by Neuronal Networks to ensure supreme decision-making.
-
Safe Trading Methods:
- Employs only stop orders to enter positions.
- Each trade is protected by fixed or trailing stop losses, depending on the strategy.
-
Extensive Backtesting:
- It was built using 17 years of data and tested using 23 years of EUR/USD data from Dukascopy and Admirals.
- The unseen data consists of six years, which should improve robustness against changing market behavior.
- Passed rigorous robustness checks with 10.000 Monte Carlo simulations.
-
Low Correlation:
- The four strategies are not correlated and do not overlap, which eliminates overall portfolio risk.
Requirements and Recommendations:
- Currency Pair: EUR/USD
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum Deposit:
- $1.000 with a leverage of 30
- $100 with a leverage of 100 or higher
- Account Type: Hedge
Backtesting:
- Timeframe: H1
- Data: 1-minute OHLC
Additional Specifications:
- Symbol Configuration: Ensure the correct symbol format (with pre- or suffix) for EUR/USD.
- Trading Modus: Choose the appropriate one that aligns with your risk profile.
- Robust Money Management: Built-in self-explanatory money management functions.
- VPS Recommendation: For optimal performance, use a VPS to run the EA 24/7.
- Risk Management: Begin with a low-risk setting, or even better, a demo account, and adjust based on performance.
A Final Note:
The EurUsd Prospector embodies the determination and endurance of the gold hunters in the Klondike of 1896.Patience is key because this EA is designed for optimal consistency in changing markets. Your feedback and suggestions for improvement are always welcome and appreciated.