The EurUsd Prospector

The EurUsd Prospector summarized : 

A robust Expert Advisor for EUR/USD trading on the H1 timeframe. Combines 4 distinct, non-overlapping, trend-selecting strategies across multiple timeframes (H1,H4 and D1),15 indicators and two modus for precise trading decisions. Safe trading methods with stop orders, take profits and stop losses.

Key Features:

  • Multi-strategy portfolio selected by AI
  • 15 indicators enhanced by Neuronal Networks
  • Safe trading methods
  • Extensive backtesting and prediction (see screenshots 6-9) 
  • A major update was published on July 4, 2025.
  • The complete overall was published on April 1, 2026.
  • Two modus options are available: NonSafetyNet (higher profits, greater drawdown) or SafetyNet(lower profits, lower drawdown).

Welcome to The EurUsd Prospector!

The EurUsd Prospector is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade the EUR/USD pair on the H1 timeframe. This EA incorporates four distinct, non-overlapping, trend-selecting strategies across multiple timeframes (H1,H4 and D1), leveraging 15 indicators, including linear regression, Bollinger bands, and Heikin-Ashi. These indicators and the multi-timeframe approach ensure a disciplined approach by minimizing the number of trades while avoiding risky techniques.

Key Features:

  1. Multi-Strategy Portfolio:

    • It integrates four independent, non-overlapping, trend-selecting strategies, which are selected by AI and work in tandem on the H1, H4, and D1 timeframes.
    • Utilizes 15 diverse indicators enhanced by Neuronal Networks to ensure supreme decision-making.

  2. Safe Trading Methods:

    • Employs only stop orders to enter positions.
    • Each trade is protected by fixed or trailing stop losses, depending on the strategy.

  3. Extensive Backtesting:

    • It was built using 17 years of data and tested using 23 years of EUR/USD data from Dukascopy and Admirals. 
    • The unseen data consists of six years, which should improve robustness against changing market behavior.
    • Passed rigorous robustness checks with 10.000 Monte Carlo simulations.

  4. Low Correlation:

    • The four strategies are not correlated and do not overlap, which eliminates overall portfolio risk.

Requirements and Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair: EUR/USD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum Deposit:
    • $1.000 with a leverage of 30
    • $100 with a leverage of 100 or higher
  • Account Type: Hedge

Backtesting:

  • Timeframe: H1
  • Data: 1-minute OHLC

Additional Specifications:

  • Symbol Configuration: Ensure the correct symbol format (with pre- or suffix) for EUR/USD.
  • Trading Modus: Choose the appropriate one that aligns with your risk profile.
  • Robust Money Management: Built-in self-explanatory money management functions.
  • VPS Recommendation: For optimal performance, use a VPS to run the EA 24/7.
  • Risk Management:  Begin with a low-risk setting, or even better, a demo account, and adjust based on performance.

A Final Note:

The EurUsd Prospector embodies the determination and endurance of the gold hunters in the Klondike of 1896.Patience is key because this EA is designed for optimal consistency in changing markets. Your feedback and suggestions for improvement are always welcome and appreciated.



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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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