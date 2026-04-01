The EurUsd Prospector summarized :

A robust Expert Advisor for EUR/USD trading on the H1 timeframe. Combines 4 distinct, non-overlapping, trend-selecting strategies across multiple timeframes (H1,H4 and D1),15 indicators and two modus for precise trading decisions. Safe trading methods with stop orders, take profits and stop losses.

Key Features:

Multi-strategy portfolio selected by AI

15 indicators enhanced by Neuronal Networks

Safe trading methods

Extensive backtesting and prediction (see screenshots 6-9)

A major update was published on July 4, 2025.

The complete overall was published on April 1, 2026.

Two modus options are available: NonSafetyNet (higher profits, greater drawdown) or SafetyNet(lower profits, lower drawdown).

Welcome to The EurUsd Prospector!