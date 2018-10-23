Adder

Increase the lot size of the signal you have subscribed

When you are using trade copy service, you will have the option to trade more lot sizes with this EA. For example, if the signal provider is trading micro lots, you will be able to add increased lot sizes in the next tick after receiving the trade signal.

Parameter description:

Enabled Enable/Disable EA

EA magic number  EA Magic number

New lot size to trade : Percentage from the providers lot size. This lot size will be used to open a new position.

EA to exclude If you have another EA, you can enter it's magic number in this field so Adder EA (this EA) will neglect orders opened by that EA

Slippage Order slippage


Note : This EA will not trade itself unless a new position is opened manually or by the signal service. Test it before using in real accounts and if you need to know something more just let me know. Any suggestion will be admired.

Note: If you are closing orders manually before the provider, then close the first order (Order opened by the signal) first. Otherwise the EA will open a new order.

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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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ICap
Supun Sameera Manasinghe
Experts
Project iCap This EA can act in 3 different ways View Live Account results of this EA 1. Fully auto trader Once you set "Self Start" parameter to "On", the EA will auto start trading without human intervention. As a regular EA. For this EA to open trades, it uses a trend following mechanism. You can run this EA in 1 minute time frame and the EA is stable even during the times of news releases. EA will trade only upon candle closing. Not with tick data. Note : This EA is using Grid and Martinga
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