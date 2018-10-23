Increase the lot size of the signal you have subscribed

When you are using trade copy service, you will have the option to trade more lot sizes with this EA. For example, if the signal provider is trading micro lots, you will be able to add increased lot sizes in the next tick after receiving the trade signal.

Parameter description:

Enabled : Enable/Disable EA

EA magic number : EA Magic number

New lot size to trade : Percentage from the providers lot size. This lot size will be used to open a new position.

EA to exclude : If you have another EA, you can enter it's magic number in this field so Adder EA (this EA) will neglect orders opened by that EA

Slippage : Order slippage





Note : This EA will not trade itself unless a new position is opened manually or by the signal service. Test it before using in real accounts and if you need to know something more just let me know. Any suggestion will be admired.

Note: If you are closing orders manually before the provider, then close the first order (Order opened by the signal) first. Otherwise the EA will open a new order.