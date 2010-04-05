ICap

Project iCap

This EA can act in 3 different ways

View Live Account results of this EA

1. Fully auto trader

Once you set "Self Start" parameter to "On", the EA will auto start trading without human intervention. As a regular EA. For this EA to open trades, it uses a trend following mechanism. You can run this EA in 1 minute time frame and the EA is stable even during the times of news releases. EA will trade only upon candle closing. Not with tick data.

Note : This EA is using Grid and Martingale trading mechanisms to recover loosing positions. But you can control the position size increment with "Control sizing" parameter. The ideal value will be 0.25.

2. Semi auto trader

You can open a trade manually and then the EA will continue to monitor the running trades. If you trade is in the profits and the market is trying to reverse, the EA will close your trade and will stay inactive until the next manual trade is opened. If your trade is in the losses, the the EA will use a grid and martingale (With minimum risk, see it in your strategy tester) to close your trade in break even or at the profit percentage you set in "Cover profits" parameter.

3. Trend line trader

This EA can open trades with trend lines. We know trend lines are vital points for opening trades and placing the "Sell limit" or "Buy limit" at the correct point with the conventional trading system is difficult. Now you can run this EA with "Self start" is set to "Off" and draw your trend lines so the EA will open trades with those trend lines. For this to work, you should type some parameters in the trend line's description section.

Trend line parameters

Type these parameters in the description section of the trend line so those trend lines will act as described bellow. Type all letters in caps. Use the semicolon (;) to close each parameter unless otherwise is specified. 

SLMT; ------------- The trend line will act as a sell limit.

BLMT; ------------- The trend line will act as a buy limit.

FL; ---------------- Fixed lots; If you specify FL=0.1; the EA will open 0.1 sized trade at the trend line. 

Eg: SLMT;FL=0.1  At this line which is a sell limit, the EA will open a sell order with 0.1 lots.

SL; ---------------- You can specify the Stop loss for your trade so the EA will place stop loss at the time of opening the trade.
Eg: 
1. SLMT;FL=0.1; SL=100; 
At this line which is a sell limit, the EA will open a sell order with 0.1 lots and with the stop loss of 100 points.

2. SLMT;FL=0.1; SL=@P1.2548;
At this line which is a sell limit, the EA will open a sell order with 0.1 lots and with the stop loss will be placed at price 1.2548.
3. SLMT;FL=0.1; SL=@C;
At this point the EA will place the SL with other stop loss orders on the cart. It is compound SL so highest SL for buy orders and lowest SL for sell orders will be selected. If no currently placed SL is found, then EA will open a trade without an SL
RC; ---------------- Specifies the risk capital for your trades. With this parameter, the EA will calculate the risk capital with SL you speficy.
Eg: SLMT; RC=2;SL=100;
The EA will calculate the lot size according to the SL and RC parameters. If you didn't specify the SL (Stop loss) then FL parameter will be used and if FL parameter is not present, then the minimum allowed lot size will be opened. (Eg: 0.01)
TP; ---------------- Specifies the take profit for your orders. 
Eg: SLMT;  RC=2;SL=100;TP=200;
An order with 200 point stop loss will be opened when price reached the line. As with Stop Loss, you can use @C and @P parameters like TP=@C; or TP=@P1.525
BTP ---------------- Take pfofit for buy orders. If you have buy orders then this line will close those buy orders if price reaches this line. 
STP ----------------  Take profit for sell orders. If you have sell orders in your chart then EA will close any sell order if price hits this line.


Note : Please try this, test this well before running on live accounts. This EA has proved to bring around 15% growth a month. Use default parameters or;

Self Start : ON

Starter sizing : 0.03

Control sizing : 0.25

Cover Profit : 0.1

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Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Long Beach
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (1)
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Increase the lot size of the signal you have subscribed When you are using trade copy service, you will have the option to trade more lot sizes with this EA. For example, if the signal provider is trading micro lots, you will be able to add increased lot sizes in the next tick after receiving the trade signal. Parameter description: Enabled :  Enable/Disable EA EA magic number   :  EA Magic number New lot size to trade : Percentage from the providers lot size. This lot size will be used to open
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