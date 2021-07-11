FBO Trend Momentum

FBO Trend Momentum is a simple to use trend following system. It detects the prevailing trend and gives entry points when there is momentum in the direction of the trend. Suitable for defining entry points for scalping as well as for intra-day trading.

Features

Works with the prevailing market trend. Suitable for all markets (currency pairs, metals and indices). Ideal for trading on the H1, H4 and D1 time frames. Does not redraw/repaint the arrows. Arrows are confirmed at the close of the candle. The system is easy to configure and use. Highest speed and minimum CPU. Pop-up sound alerts, push notifications and email alerts.

Settings

Trend: This is used to calculate the overall trend.

Filter: This sets the sensitivity to momentum.

Factor: Additional trend determinant.

Send_Email: This sets email notifications.

Audible_Alerts: This sets pop-up alerts.

Push_Notifications: This sets mobile notifications.

How to Use

Place trade in the direction of the arrow once a new candle starts. Place Stop-Loss and Take-Profit in line with your trading strategy.



