FBO Trend Momentum

FBO Trend Momentum

 

FBO Trend Momentum is a simple to use trend following system. It detects the prevailing trend and gives entry points when there is momentum in the direction of the trend. Suitable for defining entry points for scalping as well as for intra-day trading.

Features

  1. Works with the prevailing market trend.
  2. Suitable for all markets (currency pairs, metals and indices).
  3. Ideal for trading on the H1, H4 and D1 time frames.
  4. Does not redraw/repaint the arrows.
  5. Arrows are confirmed at the close of the candle.
  6. The system is easy to configure and use.
  7. Highest speed and minimum CPU.
  8. Pop-up sound alerts, push notifications and email alerts.

Settings

  • Trend: This is used to calculate the overall trend.
  • Filter: This sets the sensitivity to momentum.
  • Factor: Additional trend determinant.
  • Send_Email: This sets email notifications.
  • Audible_Alerts: This sets pop-up alerts.
  • Push_Notifications: This sets mobile notifications. 

How to Use

  1. Place trade in the direction of the arrow once a new candle starts.
  2. Place Stop-Loss and Take-Profit in line with your trading strategy.

 


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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FBO Trend Admiral
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FBO Trend Admiral   is a professional yet simple to use trend following system. It detects the prevailing trend and gives entry points as arrows. To determine the trend it uses a unique filtering algorithm. Suitable for defining entry points for scalping as well as for intra-day trading. Features Works with the prevailing market trend. Suitable for all markets (currency pairs, metals and indices). Ideal for short time trading on the M1, M5 and M15 time frames. Does not redraw/repaint the arrows
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FBO Impact  is a professional yet simple to use trend following system. It detects the prevailing trend and gives entry points after pullbacks to significant price levels. To determine the trend it uses a unique filtering algorithm. Suitable for defining entry points for scalping as well as for intra-day trading. Features Works with the prevailing market trend. Suitable for all currency pairs. Ideal for all time frames but higher time frames are recommended. Does not redraw/repaint the arrows on
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