Swing Indicator Pro

The indicator is intended for swing trading. The indicator is able to determine the trend and important trend peaks (swing), which will be important support / resistance levels.

Features

  • Simple visual displaying of 3 types of swings:
    • Minor swings - do not affect the trend, but only on the movement within the trend
    • Normal swings - can change the direction of the trend
    • Strong swings - have a double confirmation of the importance of the level
  • Visual displaying of the trend reversal
  • Minimum of settings, everything works fully automatically
  • Works with any timeframes and currency pairs, including crypto-currencies, stocks, etc.
  • There is an optimization for using the indicator in EAs

Inputs

  • Bars limit - by default 1000. This is the maximum number of bars to displaying the indicator, if you use the indicator in Expert Advisors, you can limit this value to increase performance. For example - 500.
  • Minimum distance in pipettes (10 pipettes=1 pips) between neighboring candles - by default 10 pipettes = 1 pips. This is the minimum distance between highs and lows between neighboring candles for swing calculations.
  • Strong High Swing Color - by default Green. Color of the strong high swing.
  • Strong Low Swing Color - by default Pink. Color of the strong low swing.
  • High Swing Color - by default Yellow. Color of the normal high swing.
  • Low Swing Color - by default Red. Color of the normal low swing.
  • Minor High Swing Color - by default Blue. Color of the high minor swing.
  • Minor Low Swing Color - by default Blue. Color of the low minor swing.
  • Trend Reverse Up Color - by default Yellow. Color of the trend reverse up.
  • Trend Reverse Down Color - by default Red. Color of the trend reverse down.

















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A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
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Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
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IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
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