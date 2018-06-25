Auto Fibo with smart Trend Detection

I want to present to you my solution in the implementation of automatic drawing of Fibo levels on the whole trend and the last trend leg. The logic of the indicator is based on the principle of swings, and when indicator gets a signal for a trend direction change, the previous key point before reversing is considered the start point of the indicator's drawing. When you test the indicator, note that changing the direction of the whole trend leg of Fibonacci often leads to a reversal of the trend. This is the main feature of the indicator that the moment of the beginning of drawing is the moment of the trend reversion by the swing logic.

You can also add several instances of the indicator to the chart and receive Fibo data from several timeframes simultaneously. That is, on the chart H1, for example, you can see the levels with H4 and D1. You can also use this property in your EA for the simultaneous processing of several timeframes.

This tool allows you to:

  1. Find out the direction of the trend.
  2. The point of the trend reversal.
  3. And the Fibo levels will allow you to determine the levels of trend correction
And all this will happen automatically. Below, I will show you the video of how the indicator works.


Parameters

  • timeframeMain - timeframe, on which the indicator will work. current - current timeframe. That is, on one chart you can place several timeframes and see their trend direction and Fibo levels.
  • Fibo description - description to distinguish your Fibo from the indicator.
  • Whole trend color - color of the Fibo levels, which starts from the moment of the turn of the trend to the maximum/minimum point of the trend.
  • Trend leg color - color of the Fibo levels for the last leg of the trend.
  • Lines style - style of the level lines.
  • Lines width - thickness of the lines.

Good luck!

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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
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Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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Scalper Vault   is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME A
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