Swing Indicator Pro MT5

The indicator is intended for swing trading. The indicator is able to determine the trend and important trend peaks (swing), which will be important support / resistance levels.

Features

  • Simple visual displaying of 3 types of swings:
    • Minor swings - do not affect the trend, but only on the movement within the trend
    • Normal swings - can change the direction of the trend
    • Strong swings - have a double confirmation of the importance of the level
  • Visual displaying of the trend reversal
  • Minimum of settings, everything works fully automatically
  • Works with any timeframes and currency pairs, including crypto-currencies, stocks, etc.
  • There is an optimization for using the indicator in EAs

Inputs

  • Bars limit - by default 1000. This is the maximum number of bars to displaying the indicator, if you use the indicator in Expert Advisors, you can limit this value to increase performance. For example - 500.
  • Minimum distance in pipettes (10 pipettes=1 pips) between neighboring candles - by default 10 pipettes = 1 pips. This is the minimum distance between highs and lows between neighboring candles for swing calculations.

Colors

  • Strong High Swing Color - by default Green. Color of the strong high swing.
  • Strong Low Swing Color - by default Pink. Color of the strong low swing.
  • High Swing Color - by default Yellow. Color of the normal high swing.
  • Low Swing Color - by default Red. Color of the normal low swing.
  • Minor High Swing Color - by default Blue. Color of the high minor swing.
  • Minor Low Swing Color - by default Blue. Color of the low minor swing.
  • Trend Reverse Up Color - by default Yellow. Color of the trend reverse up.
  • Trend Reverse Down Color - by default Red. Color of the trend reverse down.
















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Currency Strength Wizard MT5
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5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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4.27 (11)
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FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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Oleg Rodin
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