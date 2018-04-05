RSI Hill Pro

The EA RSI Hill Pro trades on signals from the indicator RSI and moving averages. To determine a more accurate experience, the Stochastic indicator is used.

EA parameters
  • RSI timeframe - Timeframe indicator RSI. Suitable value:
    • M15
    • M30
    • H1
  • Period RSI - The period of the RSI indicator. Recommended value 14.
  • Stoch timeframe - Timeframe indicator Stochastic. Suitable value:
    • M15
    • M30
    • H1
  • % K period - K period of the Stochastic indicator. Recommended value 14.
  • % D period - D period of the Stochastic indicator. Recommended value 3.
  • Slowdown - Slowdown. Recommended value 3.
  • Trend detection period MA - Moving average period for determining the direction of the trend. The recommended value is 180.
  • MA fast slow timeframe - Timeframe for indicator lines Moving averages. A suitable value is M6. Can be used to optimize
  • MA fast - The period for the fast moving average. Recommended value is 5.
  • MA slow - The period for the slow moving average. Recommended value is 10.
  • Lot - The size of a fixed lot.
  • Use the lot by risk - Use the percentage of the deposit to calculate the size of the transaction.
  • Risk% - The percentage of the deposit per transaction. Suitable value: 1-5%
  • SL in points - Stop Loss in points. Recommended value is 5.
  • Stoch touch to close - TRUE Closes the transaction when you touch the level of the Stochastic indicator. FALSE after closing the candle is below the level of the indicator Stochastic. It is necessary to take this parameter into account when optimizing.
  • Enable Diagnostics - Displays all indicators on the screen.
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