Breakdown Velocity

I want to present to you my solution in the implementation of automatic drawing of Fibo levels on the whole trend and the last trend leg. The logic of the indicator is based on the principle of swings, and when indicator gets a signal for a trend direction change, the previous key point before reversing is considered the start point of the indicator's drawing. When you test the indicator, note that changing the direction of the whole trend leg of Fibonacci often leads to a reversal of the trend.