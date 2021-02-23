Breakdown Velocity
- Experts
- Yurij Dumanskyy
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 23 February 2021
- Activations: 5
Breakdown Velocity is a fully automated trading system, using which you'll never miss a trend or sharp price movement.
The Expert Advisor uses custom indicators of trend growth and tick volume.
Main Features
- Low drawdown!
- Built-in money management
- Tight stops
- Protection against high level of spread
- Protection against slippage (to minimize losses and maximize profits)
- Non-grid system
- Not arbitrage.
- Does not fit results with historical data
- The maximum loss is no more than 60 points for a 5-digit broker!
Inputs
- Risk in % (set Lot = 0) — See First Steps for risk setup instructions.
- Lot — the default value is 0, if you set a value > 0, Risk in % will be disabled and the fixed lot will be used.
- Check the maximum spread — set to true to prevent trading in case of large spread.
- Max value for spread — the recommended value is 9.
- Mode value (from 0 to 40) — for Operation Mode details see First Steps.
- Stop Loss — the recommended value is 50 points.
- Add to MAGIC number — use it when running several EAs with different parameters on different charts.
- Show info panel — set to false in the Strategy Tester to speed up testing and when used on VPS.
First Steps
- Set the risk value Risk in % (set Lot = 0) to 1% or set Lot to a minimum lot (e.g., 0.01). This will help you see the EA performance on a live account with minimal risk and check your broker. Once you receive the first profit, set the risk value of 2%. After you gain profit on the long-term period, you can set risk value to 3%. It is not recommended to further increase the risk.
- Set the value of Mode value (from 0 to 30) to 4 to reduce the risk of the first loss. You can then change the values during optimization.
- The Expert Advisor works with volatile currency pairs. Better use EUR/USD, all setups and tests will be performed for this pair.
Requirements
- ECN broker with low spread.
- Virtual hosting for 24 hour operation.