Bloc Convergence

The block of bars is collected under condition of convergence. If the convergence conditions are not met, the block is deleted. More precisely, the condition is the transition of the block of bars from the state of convergence to the state of divergence. Blocks are formed selectively with gaps. Gaps are characterized by the state of divergence of bars.

The indicator shows the convergence value. If the indicator is below zero, the block is not formed and the bars are skipped. If the indicator is below zero, the opposite conditions are formed - divergences. (To form a block by the divergence condition, see here)
To determine the direction and strength of the price in the block, see here, the line of extreme bars inside the block, see here.

The indicator has no settings.


Recommended products
Bloc Convergence Min Max
Eduard Manziuk
Indicators
The block of bars is collected under condition of convergence . If the convergence conditions are not met, the block is deleted. More precisely, the condition is the transition of the block of bars from the state of convergence to the state of divergence . Blocks are formed selectively with gaps. Gaps are characterized by the state of divergence of bars.   Before removing the block, we find the extreme bars inside the block   (min, max). The line connects the extreme bars. The line is drawn onl
FREE
Bloc Convergence Price
Eduard Manziuk
Indicators
The block of bars is collected under condition of convergence . If the convergence conditions are not met, the block is deleted. More precisely, the condition is the transition of the block of bars from the state of convergence to the state of divergence . Blocks are formed selectively with gaps. Gaps are characterized by the state of divergence of bars. The indicator shows the value and direction of the price in the convergence block . To determine the convergence value, see here , the line of
Bloc Divergence Min Max
Eduard Manziuk
Indicators
The block of bars is collected under condition of divergence . If the divergence conditions are not met, the block is deleted. More precisely, the condition is the transition of the block of bars from the state of divergence to the state of convergence . Blocks are formed selectively with gaps. Gaps are characterized by the state of convergence of bars.   Before removing the block, we find the extreme bars inside the block   (min, max). The line connects the extreme bars. The line is drawn only
FREE
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
Indicators
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
SPV Volatility
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The SPV Volatility indicator is one of the most effective filters. Volatility filter. Shows three volatility options. The so-called limit, real, and the last most effective filter for the filter is the percentage filter. Percentage display of folatility shows the ratio of limit to real volatility. And thus, if we trade in the middle of the channel, then it is necessary to set a condition that the percentage is less than a certain indicator value. If we trade on the channel breakout - following t
QQE Mod MT4
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
The   Quantitative Qualitative Estimation   (QQE) indicator is derived from Wilder’s famous Relative Strength Index (RSI). In essence, the QQE is a heavily smoothed RSI. Modification of this version: (   converted from tradingview   script by Mihkell00, original from Glaz, 100% identical output) So there are Two QQEs. One that is shown on the chart as columns, and the other "hidden" in the background which also has a 50 MA   bollinger band   acting as a zero line. When both of them agree - y
The Trend Professor
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
The Trend Professor is a moving average based indicator designed for the purpose of helping the community of traders to analyse the price trend. The indicator will be displayed in the main chart as it is indicated on the screenshot section. How it works The indicator has lines of moving averages and colored histograms to depict the direction of the trend. There will be a fast signal line colored blue/yellow/red at some points. The red/yellow colored lines stands for bearish trend/signal while th
Algo Point
Ricardo Henrique Matos
Indicators
Designed for traders who demand consistency, precision, and disciplined risk management, this Expert Advisor demonstrated outstanding performance in historical testing. Starting with an initial deposit of $10,000 , the EA generated $20,877 in net profit , completing 86 trades with an impressive 98.84% winning rate . Even with strong profitability, the maximum equity drawdown remained controlled at 6.42% , showing an effective balance between growth and capital protection. The strategy operates
FREE
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Gap Up Hunter
You Long Guo
Indicators
Reasonable Indicators, Reasonable Prices 1. Core Functions   Multi-Period Resonance : Uses   13, 34, 55   period KDJ for signal filtering.   Gap Up Capture : Identifies   Gap Up   patterns for strong start entries.   Reversal Warning : Predicts tops/bottoms using   J-value   sensitivity. 2. Signal Description   Buy Signal 1: UP (Gap Up) Displays white   “UP”   text. Indicates a   Gap Up   bullish candle above   MA5 . Shows strong   bullish power , suitable for   trend following .
FREE
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT4
Prime Horizon
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT4 is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator is intended for traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversa
Triple SuperTrend Indicator
Eko Baskoro
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Super trend is one of the best trend indicators in metatrader 4 (MT4). Triple SuperTrend indicator is an indicator that consist of three super trend indicator that can be aranged. This indicator is built by mql4 language and doesn't provided by MT4 platform. Highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91664 This indicator is easy to use, power full and has many benefits, there are: Using three indic
FREE
Enhanced Volume Profiles
Raka
5 (2)
Indicators
Enhanced Volume Profile: The Ultimate Order Flow & Liquidity Analysis Tool Overview Enhanced Volume Profile   is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the traded volume at specific price levels over a defined period. It separates the total volume into buy and sell components, presenting them as a side-by-side histogram on the chart. This allows users to observe the volume distribution and the proportion of buy and sell volumes at each price level. Graphics Rendering The indicator uses t
FREE
IntraScalpermt4
Mangesh Popat Ubale
Indicators
IntraScalpermt4 Indicator   is an advanced, dynamic level-providing strategy/ Signals built in proven price action principles. At the start of every trading session, it automatically calculates the decisive   Levels —a key point that DECIDER guides high-probability trade opportunities. Indicators Including:- 1.  Day Trading Levels. 2.  IntraTrend Line for Scalping using M1 TF. 3.  Dynamic IntraScalper providing supply or demand zone on chart. 4.  EA Setting/Documentation in Indicator=> About T
FREE
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Stochastic Oscillator Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
Unlike the standard indicator, Stochastic Oscillator Message ( please see the description and video ) features an alert system that informs you of changes in the market situation using twenty signals: the Main line and Signal line cross in the area above/below the levels of extremum (below 20%; above 80%); the Main line and Signal line cross within the range of 20% to 80%; the Main line crosses the levels of extremum; the Main line crosses the 50-level; divergence on the last bar. Parameters of
FTU Idioteque buy sell arrows
James Erasmus
Indicators
FTU Idioteque The indicator is for MT4 platform, can be used alone but best combined with other indicators or strategies Combines various indicators such as macd, adx to draw an arrow for suggestion of entry or trend change Watch a short intro video on youtube:  https://youtu.be/lCRJ3mFNyOQ Indicator Features: Sell and Buy arrows Visual and sound alert Trend continuation / Early trend change signal New features: Limit to amount of bars in history Change distance of arrow from bar Usage : Thi
FREE
T3IndiFast
Ridwan Kureemun
Indicators
Supporting file (2 of 2) for T3 Cloud MA Trend indicator derived from T3 moving averages. The cloud is bounded by a fast T3 and slow T3 lines. Buying/Selling opportunities above/below cloud. The fast and slow T3 MA lines can also be used as dynamic support/resistance for more aggressive entries. Use default values for best settings. The number of look back bars is user defined. This indicator can be used in combination with other strategies such as price action. Suitable for all time frames. Pr
FREE
T3IndiSlow
Ridwan Kureemun
Indicators
Supporting file (1 of 2) for T3 Cloud MA Trend indicator derived from T3 moving averages. The cloud is bounded by a fast T3 and slow T3 lines. Buying/Selling opportunities above/below cloud. The fast and slow T3 MA lines can also be used as dynamic support/resistance for more aggressive entries. Use default values for best settings. The number of look back bars is user defined. This indicator can be used in combination with other strategies such as price action. Suitable for all time frames. Pr
FREE
R Scalper Arrows
Rwy Ksyby
Indicators
The R Scalper Arrows indicator delivers easy to read buy and sell signal arrows for any forex pair. It works good for short-term trend predictions: Up arrows suggest the pair is short-term trending up. Down arrows suggest the pair is short-term trending down. For long trades, place your stop-loss below the dots. For short trades, place your stop-loss above the dots. Tip You can use this indicator together with a longer term period trend-following forex indicator such as a simple moving average o
Abiroid TD Sequential Combo Arrow
Abir Pathak
Indicators
This is based on Demark's TD Sequential and TD Combo set of indicators. It mostly has the TD Sequential features. It contains the Arrows Indicator showing Buy/Sell signals and the scanner dashboard. Both are for MT4 (Metatrader 4) Platform. Read in detail in this blog post. And get extra indicators here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749596 and commentary about signals and how to wait for right time: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759157 Feature List: - Set TD Setup (9), Countdown (13
Molfar
Oleksandr Heveliev
Indicators
(first and original) MOLFAR – a new price rebound indicator algorithm . NON-REPAINTING  - it has appeared and will remain!  NON-LAGGING  - appears on time! We really worked on the algorithm of this indicator for a long time. It is unique, you can make sure of it both in the free version on the tester and in the full-fledged version on your account. Description, settings and other interesting things about the MOLFAR indicator can be found here . MOLFAR   uses technical analysis, calculates
NNFX Strength System
Benjamin Joshua Nash
3 (1)
Indicators
A complete NNFX algorithm in one indicator. NEW: Inbuilt backtester shows historical trade stats on the chart to show which pairs are most profitable. Don't be fooled. It's not enough to simply match a strong and weak currency to trade successfully with a strength meter, you need to know the intimate details of the relationship between two currencies. This is exactly what we've done with NNFX Strength, giving you all the information you need to make solid trading decisions. Years in the making
Vector Candle Zones Recover
Nicolo Maragno
Indicators
OVERVIEW The Vector Candle Zones Render indicator automatically renders boxes for vector candle zones that are yet to be recovered. The indicator is an implementation of an existing PVA candles indicator. Combine it with PVSRA and MarketMakerMethod strategy. FEATURES Software: MetaTrader4 - MT4 - 600+ build Timeframes: Multi-Timeframe Markets: Forex/Cryptos/Energies/Bonds/Metals/Indices/Futures/Commodities Customizable style parameters: Change Color style Change Percentage style C
CM Ultimate MA MTF Strategy MT4
Dae Shik Kim
Indicators
Product Description CM Ultimate MA MTF V2 is a highly optimized, dual moving average technical indicator developed natively for MetaTrader 4. It displays two independent moving averages (Short-term and Long-term) on a single chart, featuring adaptive 3-color trend visualization to instantly track market momentum shifts. By utilizing high-performance Multi-Timeframe (MTF) technology, this indicator provides traders with clean, noise-filtered trend direction without introducing terminal lag. Ke
FREE
ON Trade Gann Squares
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
Download user manual from : https://ontrd.com/our-books/ MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30284 Gann Squares Indicator: Analyzing Markets with Geometric Patterns The Gann Squares indicator is a powerful tool for market analysis that draws upon the mathematical concepts introduced by W.D. Gann in his article on "Mathematical Formula for Market Predictions." This indicator incorporates Gann's techniques involving square numbers such as 144, 90, and 52, as well as the Square of
Multi Level Trend Direction
Filip Maurice Daelman
1 (1)
Indicators
Multi Level Trend Direction is an indicator that identifies the most accurate buy/sell swing points with the highest probability, based on multi-level Zig Zag Swings. The indicator draws a color Zig Zag at the Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Lower Lows and Higher Lows in the chart, but based on two level Zig Zag Swing. If the fast price swing is in line with the trend of the slow price swing, then the buy/sell trend lines are bigger. If the price swing is against the trend, no lines are drawn to si
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
3.5 (4)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
More from author
Bloc Divergence Min Max
Eduard Manziuk
Indicators
The block of bars is collected under condition of divergence . If the divergence conditions are not met, the block is deleted. More precisely, the condition is the transition of the block of bars from the state of divergence to the state of convergence . Blocks are formed selectively with gaps. Gaps are characterized by the state of convergence of bars.   Before removing the block, we find the extreme bars inside the block   (min, max). The line connects the extreme bars. The line is drawn only
FREE
Bloc Convergence Min Max
Eduard Manziuk
Indicators
The block of bars is collected under condition of convergence . If the convergence conditions are not met, the block is deleted. More precisely, the condition is the transition of the block of bars from the state of convergence to the state of divergence . Blocks are formed selectively with gaps. Gaps are characterized by the state of divergence of bars.   Before removing the block, we find the extreme bars inside the block   (min, max). The line connects the extreme bars. The line is drawn onl
FREE
Bloc Convergence Price
Eduard Manziuk
Indicators
The block of bars is collected under condition of convergence . If the convergence conditions are not met, the block is deleted. More precisely, the condition is the transition of the block of bars from the state of convergence to the state of divergence . Blocks are formed selectively with gaps. Gaps are characterized by the state of divergence of bars. The indicator shows the value and direction of the price in the convergence block . To determine the convergence value, see here , the line of
Bloc Divergence
Eduard Manziuk
Indicators
The block of bars is collected under condition of divergence . If the divergence conditions are not met, the block is deleted. More precisely, the condition is the transition of the block of bars from the state of divergence to the state of convergence . Blocks are formed selectively with gaps. Gaps are characterized by the state of convergence of bars. The indicator shows the di vergence value . If the indicator is higher zero, the block is not formed and the bars are skipped. If the indicator
Bloc Divergence Price
Eduard Manziuk
Indicators
The block of bars is collected under condition of divergence . If the divergence conditions are not met, the block is deleted. More precisely, the condition is the transition of the block of bars from the state of divergence to the state of convergence . Blocks are formed selectively with gaps. Gaps are characterized by the state of convergence of bars. The indicator shows the value and direction of the price in the divergence block . To determine the divergence value, see here , the line of ext
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review