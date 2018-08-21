Bloc Convergence

The block of bars is collected under condition of convergence. If the convergence conditions are not met, the block is deleted. More precisely, the condition is the transition of the block of bars from the state of convergence to the state of divergence. Blocks are formed selectively with gaps. Gaps are characterized by the state of divergence of bars.

The indicator shows the convergence value. If the indicator is below zero, the block is not formed and the bars are skipped. If the indicator is below zero, the opposite conditions are formed - divergences. (To form a block by the divergence condition, see here)

To determine the direction and strength of the price in the block, see here, the line of extreme bars inside the block, see here.

The indicator has no settings.



