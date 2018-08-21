Bloc Convergence Price

The block of bars is collected under condition of convergence. If the convergence conditions are not met, the block is deleted. More precisely, the condition is the transition of the block of bars from the state of convergence to the state of divergence. Blocks are formed selectively with gaps. Gaps are characterized by the state of divergence of bars.

The indicator shows the value and direction of the price in the convergence block.
To determine the convergence value, see here, the line of extreme bars inside the block, see here.
To form a block under the condition of divergence, see here.

The indicator has no settings.


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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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The block of bars is collected under condition of divergence . If the divergence conditions are not met, the block is deleted. More precisely, the condition is the transition of the block of bars from the state of divergence to the state of convergence . Blocks are formed selectively with gaps. Gaps are characterized by the state of convergence of bars.   Before removing the block, we find the extreme bars inside the block   (min, max). The line connects the extreme bars. The line is drawn only
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The block of bars is collected under condition of convergence . If the convergence conditions are not met, the block is deleted. More precisely, the condition is the transition of the block of bars from the state of convergence to the state of divergence . Blocks are formed selectively with gaps. Gaps are characterized by the state of divergence of bars.   Before removing the block, we find the extreme bars inside the block   (min, max). The line connects the extreme bars. The line is drawn onl
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The block of bars is collected under condition of convergence . If the convergence conditions are not met, the block is deleted. More precisely, the condition is the transition of the block of bars from the state of convergence to the state of divergence . Blocks are formed selectively with gaps. Gaps are characterized by the state of divergence of bars. The indicator shows the convergence value . If the indicator is below zero, the block is not formed and the bars are skipped. If the indicator
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The block of bars is collected under condition of divergence . If the divergence conditions are not met, the block is deleted. More precisely, the condition is the transition of the block of bars from the state of divergence to the state of convergence . Blocks are formed selectively with gaps. Gaps are characterized by the state of convergence of bars. The indicator shows the di vergence value . If the indicator is higher zero, the block is not formed and the bars are skipped. If the indicator
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The block of bars is collected under condition of divergence . If the divergence conditions are not met, the block is deleted. More precisely, the condition is the transition of the block of bars from the state of divergence to the state of convergence . Blocks are formed selectively with gaps. Gaps are characterized by the state of convergence of bars. The indicator shows the value and direction of the price in the divergence block . To determine the divergence value, see here , the line of ext
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