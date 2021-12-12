Stochastic Rsi Style

Because style matters

I know how annoying it is to click properties every time to change the candle’s color, the background to light or dark, and put or remove the grid. Here is the solution with one click:

Three customizable buttons to choose the candle style that traders want.

One button to switch between Day and Night mode.

One button to show or hide the Grid on the charts.

*****On the settings, you can choose where the buttons should be displayed on the screen*****

Please consider checking my other products https://www.mql5.com/en/users/javimorales.fer/seller

What is Stochastic Rsi?

The Stochastic RSI (StochRSI) is an indicator used in technical analysis that ranges between zero and one (or zero and 100 on some charting platforms) and is created by applying the Stochastic oscillator formula to a set of relative strength index (RSI) values rather than to standard price data.

Author

Javier Morales, founder of Algorithms for Trading.



