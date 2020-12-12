Background Trend MT4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The background trend is an indicator that helps us to know the trend that is dragging the market.
The indicator has 2 possibilities:
1) If the indicator is above zero the trend is buying and the indicator will be green.
2) If the indicator is below zero, the trend is selling and the indicator will be red.
You can download the demo and test it yourself.
The indicator has a text help in the upper right corner, in which it shows whether the indicator has a bullish or bearish background trend.
This is an intuitive and easy-to-use indicator, helping you decide the direction of your trade.
Principal Input:
Sensitivity: Factor for select teh sensitivity of the change of trend.
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