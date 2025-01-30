Based on the Extreme Trend Indicator on Trading View converted for MT5.

Usage of the Indicator is free, but if you want the source code, you can purchase the source code by messaging me.



Extreme Trend is an indicator that identifies when a new trend is forming and creates a trading signal.

This indicator can be used for many markets, forex, gold etc.

If you have any inquiries or want to create an EA using this indicator, you can message me.



