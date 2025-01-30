Extreme Trend

5

Based on the Extreme Trend Indicator on Trading View converted for MT5.

Usage of the Indicator is free, but if you want the source code, you can purchase the source code by messaging me.

Extreme Trend is an indicator that identifies when a new trend is forming and creates a trading signal.

This indicator can be used for many markets, forex, gold etc.

If you have any inquiries or want to create an EA using this indicator, you can message me.


Reviews 6
1001035938
325
1001035938 2025.02.18 12:25 
 

Muito bom o indicador! Parabéns ao desenvolvedor !

Detleff Böhmer
2941
Detleff Böhmer 2025.02.18 08:28 
 

Gute Arbeit, Signale sind zuverlässig. Danke!!

Yassou Kalimera
702
Yassou Kalimera 2025.02.03 10:30 
 

Hi, nice job, thanks for your work and work fine, can you open some data to modify as desired please ? Thanks

Reply to review