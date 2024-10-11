Meta Trader AI Bot

SwiftTradeAiBot_V01-1 - Powerful & Efficient Forex Trading Solution

SwiftTradeAiBot_V01-1 is an advanced and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading in the forex market. Tailored for the EURUSD pair, this EA leverages advanced algorithms to maximize profitability, manage risk, and minimize losses with ease. Suitable for both beginner and experienced traders, SwiftTradeAiBot automates the entire trading process, allowing you to focus on strategy rather than execution.

Key Features:

  • Precision Trading: Uses "Every Tick" backtesting model for accurate market entry and exit points.
  • Hedging Enabled: Incorporates hedging strategies to balance risk exposure and improve trade outcomes.
  • Flexible Parameters: Customize your trading experience with a wide range of adjustable settings, allowing full control over your trading approach.
  • High Win Rate: With over 75% of trades closing in profit based on backtested data, this EA delivers consistent performance.
  • Risk Management: Features built-in mechanisms to control drawdown and protect your capital.
  • Minimal Manual Intervention: Once set up, the EA operates fully autonomously, monitoring the market and executing trades as per your settings.

Performance Highlights:(From Back testing)

  • Total Net Profit: $2,296.45 (on a $1,000 initial deposit)
  • Profit Factor: 2.89
  • Win Rate: 75.20%
  • Max Drawdown: 27.09%

Input Parameters:

  1. StopLoss: Set the stop loss level for risk management (default: 0)
  2. TakeProfit: Define your target profit level (default: 0)
  3. LotSize: Adjust the trade size for better control over risk (default: 0.2)
  4. Bear3Only: Option to only trade bear market conditions (default: false)
  5. CloseProfitOrders: Automatically close profitable orders when certain criteria are met (default: true)
  6. TotalProfitToCloseOrders: Set the total profit level to close individual orders (default: 20)
  7. DoHedging: Enable or disable the hedging functionality (default: true)
  8. HedgeRatio: Set the hedging ratio to balance risk between trades (default: 0.5)
  9. MinPipDiffBetwnOrders: Minimum pip difference between hedging orders (default: 50)
  10. BackTesting: Enable or disable backtesting mode (default: true)

Recommended Input Parameters: (for USD1000+ investments and strong currency pairs such as EURUSD)

  1. StopLoss: 0
  2. TakeProfit: 0
  3. LotSize: 0.02
  4. Bear3Only: false
  5. CloseProfitOrders: true
  6. TotalProfitToCloseOrders: 20
  7. DoHedging: true
  8. HedgeRatio: 0.5
  9. MinPipDiffBetwnOrders: 50
  10. BackTesting: false

Please note: Performance varies based on market conditions. Ensure to test the EA in a demo environment before live trading.


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Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
Experts
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
Tiger EUR Power
Yang Wu
Experts
ATTENTION : The Tiger Eur Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerEurPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerEurPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerEurPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the
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