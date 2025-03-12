NebulaTrade Genesis MT4

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

NebulaTrade Genesis MT4 is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precise US30 trading during New York market hours. Designed for both Prop Firm Challenges and Personal Accounts, it executes 1-4 high-quality trades per day, ensuring low drawdowns and strategic risk management.

Unlike many EAs that rely on Martingale, Grid, or Hedging, NebulaTrade Genesis follows a strict, risk-optimized approach, providing consistent and sustainable trading results.

If you are looking to pass a Prop Firm challenge or grow a personal trading account safely, this EA delivers disciplined automation, strategic execution, and effective risk control for long-term success.


Key Features

  • Optimized for Prop Firm Challenges – Designed to comply with FTMO, FundedNext, and other proprietary trading firms' rules.
  • Effective for Personal Accounts – A structured approach to trading US30 with controlled risk and steady growth.
  • Smart Risk Management – No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging.
  • Dynamic Trailing Stop – Maximizes profits while protecting capital.
  • High Precision Entries – 1 to 4 well-calculated trades per day based on market conditions.
  • Fixed & Auto Lot Sizing – Adjustable settings to fit different account sizes and risk preferences.
  • Optimized for US30 (Dow Jones) – Best performance on the 30-minute timeframe.

Who Should Use This EA?

  • Traders aiming to pass Prop Firm Challenges (FTMO, FundedNext, True Forex Funds, etc.).
  • US30 traders looking for a structured and disciplined trading approach.
  • Retail traders interested in growing a personal account steadily with automation.
  • Scalpers who prefer precise trade execution without excessive risk.
  • Traders who want automation without high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid systems.

How It Works

  • Trades exclusively during the New York market hours, leveraging US30 volatility.
  • Uses a combination of technical indicators and price action for high-probability entries.
  • Implements a dynamic trailing stop to lock in profits while minimizing risk.
  • Includes set files for both prop firms and personal accounts, ensuring optimal settings for different trading environments.

Requirements & Recommendations

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
  • Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, Eightcap, Exness (low-spread brokers preferred).
  • Timeframe: 30-minute chart.
  • Minimum Balance for personal Accounts: $1000+ 
  • Works for every Challenge Size 10k-500k 
  • VPS Recommended: For stable execution and uninterrupted trading.

Why Choose NebulaTrade Genesis?

  • Specifically designed for prop firm success with pre-configured settings.
  • Provides a structured and low-risk approach for personal trading accounts.
  • No high-risk trading methods – built for sustainability and long-term profitability.
  • Automates the entire trading process while keeping risk under control.


Get Started Today

Ready to trade US30 with precision and confidence?Click ‘Buy Now’ and get instant access to NebulaTrade Genesis MT4.

Includes a complete setup guide, pre-configured set files for prop firms and personal accounts, and full support.

Support & Assistance

We provide comprehensive support for setup, risk management, and best practices. Feel free to reach out with any questions.


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Experts
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IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. NebulaTrade Genesis MT5 is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precise US30 trading during New York market hours. Designed for both Prop Firm Challenges and Personal Accounts , it executes 1-4 high-quality trades per day , ensuring low drawdowns and strategic risk management . Unlike many EAs that rely on Martingale, Grid, or Hedging , NebulaTrade Genesis follo
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Mike
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Mike 2025.03.12 10:23 
 

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Nick Schueder
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Reply from developer Nick Schueder 2025.03.12 10:25
Thanks man! Really do appreciate your suport here - keep crushing it!
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