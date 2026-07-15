Nas US100 GEX Level Converter Cfd Mapping MT5

GEX Level Converter – Gamma Exposure Mapping for CFD Charts

NASDAQ-100 edition — for US100 · NDX · NAS100 · USTECH and every Nasdaq-100 CFD equivalent

Instantly see professional options-market levels directly on your MetaTrader Nasdaq-100 CFD chart. The GEX Level Converter translates the daily Gamma Exposure (GEX) zones of the NDX options market into precise price levels on your US100 / NAS100 / USTECH CFD. Trade with the same magnet levels that institutional desks watch every day.

Where do GEX Levels Come From?
Gamma Exposure (GEX) originates from the open interest of listed index options. When market makers sell options, they hedge their directional risk by buying or selling the underlying. The aggregate net gamma of all outstanding NDX options creates magnetic price zones – the GEX levels. They are recalculated from exchange-reported open interest and represent billions of dollars in dealer hedging flow. With options now accounting for a large share of the notional traded across global markets, ignoring option-driven price magnets is like driving with a blindfold.

What Can You Read from GEX Levels?
GEX levels act as a real-time map of dealer positioning on the Nasdaq-100:
  • Call / Put OI Walls – the exact price zones where the heaviest option open interest sits. These often cap rallies or floor sell-offs.
  • Long-Gamma zones – price tends to get "pinned" here, creating strong intraday support and resistance.
  • Short-Gamma zones – where dealer hedging turns destabilising; a break frequently triggers accelerated, trending moves.
  • Volatility zones (positive / negative) – high gamma suppresses intraday volatility, low gamma lets price run. Knowing the regime keeps you from fading explosive moves.
  • AA / AAA confluence levels – the highest-grade zones where several signals stack up. These are the levels to respect most.

Why Day Traders Love GEX Levels
Because GEX levels are rooted in actual dealer hedging rather than lagging indicators, they give forward-looking reference points:
  • High-probability magnet targets – price is drawn to large gamma strikes like a magnet during the session.
  • Clear invalidation lines – a break of a Call or Put wall signals a structural change you can trade.
  • Perfect for scalping and intraday swings – especially powerful during the US cash session, when options hedging is most active.
  • Pairs with any strategy – use GEX levels to filter entries, set profit targets, or place your stop just beyond a major gamma wall.

The Problem with Raw GEX Data
GEX data is published for the underlying option product (NDX). But you trade a CFD – and the price scale, tick value and contract differ from broker to broker. Manually converting an NDX gamma wall to your US100 / NAS100 / USTECH CFD is slow, error-prone and impractical while trading.

Our Solution – GEX Level Converter for CFD Mapping
This tool automatically transforms institutional-grade Gamma Exposure levels straight onto your MetaTrader Nasdaq-100 CFD chart. Attach it to your US100 / NAS100 / USTECH symbol and it displays:
  • The exact Call / Put walls, long- and short-gamma zones and volatility zones, recalculated for YOUR CFD's price scale.
  • Clean, labelled horizontal levels with a coloured zone band – no clutter.
  • A live index/CFD ratio so every level sits at the correct CFD price, automatically, all session long.
No spreadsheets, no manual calculations, no guesswork. Just the professional levels that matter, placed where they belong on your own chart.

Key Features

  1. Built for the Nasdaq-100 – NDX options mapped onto US100 / NAS100 / USTECH and all CFD equivalents.
  2. Automatic level updates – refreshed continuously through the session (internet connection required).
  3. Fully customisable colours – set an individual colour for every GEX zone type (OI, long/short gamma, volatility, AA, AAA).
  4. Adjustable transparency – control the zone fill opacity from solid to fully transparent.
  5. Chart Themes– one-click chart styling: None, Dark, Black, Light and the signature Fluxion theme. Your original chart colours are automatically restored when you remove the EA.
  6. Live status panel – shows the connection state and the New York session clock at a glance.
  7. Non-repainting levels – GEX zone levels are sourced from live options flow and refresh throughout the cash session while the options market is open.
  8. Lightweight & CPU-friendly – runs smoothly even with multiple charts open.

One-Time Setup
  1. In MetaTrader open [B]Tools → Options → Expert Advisors.
  2. "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add: https://zeroptx.click
Attach the EA to a Nasdaq-100 CFD chart (US100 / NAS100 / USTECH)

Important – Instrument Scope
This product is built exclusively for the Nasdaq-100: US100, NDX, NAS100, USTECH and every broker's CFD equivalent of the Nasdaq-100 index. It is not intended for other indices or instruments.

Trade Smarter – Not Harder

Stop guessing where the "smart money" is positioned. The GEX Level Converter puts the same map used by options desks and professional day traders directly onto your screen. Whether you scalp the open or ride a trend day, you'll know exactly which levels are likely to attract price and which ones will accelerate the move.

After Your Purchase
Please get in touch after buying – I will personally send you a PDF guide with deeper information on the GEX levels: how each zone is calculated, what the grades mean and how you can use them for your daily trading. 

Take control of the invisible options flow. Add the GEX Level Converter to your Nasdaq-100 charts today.

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