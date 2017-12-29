Channel Architect Indicator

1

This indicator calculates and draws lines over the chart. There are two types of channels:

  • Channel A: the mainline is drawn using local lows for uptrends and local highs for downtrends
  • Channel B: the mainline is drawn using local highs for uptrends and local lows for downtrends

The parallel lines of both types are built using the max. fractal between the base points of the mainline. There are a few conditions, which have to be fullfilled and can be changed by the parameters (see also picture 4):

  • MinBarAge: the count of bars to the last base point of a line is called BarAge and has to be greater than the parameter MinBarAge
  • MinLength: the length of the line starting at the first base point is measured in bars and has to be greater than MinLength
  • MinLenfac: the ratio of the length between the base points of the mainline and the length of the whole line has to be greater than MinLenfac
  • MaxPostBreakfac: the ratio of bars since the line was broken (PostBreak) and the unbroken line length has to be less than MaxPostBreakfac

One feature of the utility is that the lines will fade out with incoming bars, if they are near to the point that they do not fulfill the conditions mentioned above (e.g. line is broken and PostBreakfac gets too big). That makes it easier to differ the lines. So the next parameters are just for visual effects:

  • LineColor sets the main color of the lines
  • ColorFadefac represents the color intensity at the point the conditions are scraped through; 0 means main color, 1 means background color.
  • FadeFac is similar to MinLenfac and sets the ratio when to start the fadeout.

The indicator works on all currency pairs and timeframes.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Torsten Hempel
5 (4)
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This indicator calculates and draws lines over the chart. There are two types of trends: Trend A: the line is drawn using local lows for uptrends and local highs for downtrends Trend B: the line is drawn using local highs for uptrends and local lows for downtrends There are a few conditions, which have to be fulfilled and can be changed by the parameters (see also picture 4): MinBarAge : the count of bars to the last base point of a line is called BarAge and has to be greater than the parameter
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THeMindTheLines plus TrendlineArchitect
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Experts
This EA keeps an eye on drawn lines and opens orders according to a specification. Together with the included tool Trendline-Architect, which calculates and draws lines over the chart, it is a fully automatic EA. There are two types of trends:     Trend A: the line is drawn using local lows for uptrends and local highs for downtrends     Trend B: the line is drawn using local highs for uptrends and local lows for downtrends A few conditions have to be fulfilled. To understand and change the pa
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Utilities
This utility calculates and draws lines over the chart. There are two types of channels: Channel A: the mainline is drawn using local lows for uptrends and local highs for downtrends Channel B: the mainline is drawn using local highs for uptrends and local lows for downtrends The parallel lines of both types are built using the max. fractal between the base points of the mainline. There are a few conditions, which have to be fullfilled and can be changed by the parameters (see also picture 3): t
Channel Architect Indicator MT5
Torsten Hempel
Indicators
This indicator calculates and draws lines over the chart. There are two types of channels: Channel A: the mainline is drawn using local lows for uptrends and local highs for downtrends Channel B: the mainline is drawn using local highs for uptrends and local lows for downtrends The parallel lines of both types are built using the max. fractal between the base points of the mainline. There are a few conditions, which have to be fullfilled and can be changed by the parameters (see also picture 4):
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mambobody
462
mambobody 2019.07.07 13:17 
 

This indicator is very messy and impossible to delete from the charts once it has been installed! Even when I open a new chart, sometimes it appears even without having been installed. I now have to re-install MT4 in order to get rid of this indicator. Very bad coding skills!

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