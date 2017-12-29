Channel Architect Indicator MT5

This indicator calculates and draws lines over the chart. There are two types of channels:

  • Channel A: the mainline is drawn using local lows for uptrends and local highs for downtrends
  • Channel B: the mainline is drawn using local highs for uptrends and local lows for downtrends

The parallel lines of both types are built using the max. fractal between the base points of the mainline. There are a few conditions, which have to be fullfilled and can be changed by the parameters (see also picture 4):

  • MinBarAge: the count of bars to the last base point of a line is called BarAge and has to be greater than the parameter MinBarAge
  • MinLength: the length of the line starting at the first base point is measured in bars and has to be greater than MinLength
  • MinLenfac: the ratio of the length between the base points of the mainline and the length of the whole line has to be greater than MinLenfac
  • MaxPostBreakfac: the ratio of bars since the line was broken (PostBreak) and the unbroken line length has to be less than MaxPostBreakfac

One feature of the utility is that the lines will fade out with incoming bars if they are near to the point that they do not fulfill the conditions (e.g. line is broken and PostBreakfac gets too big). That makes it easier to differ the lines. So the next parameters are just for visual effects:

  • LineColor sets the main color of the lines
  • ColorFadefac represents the color intensity at the point the conditions are scraped through; 0 means main color, 1 means background color
  • FadeFac is similar to MinLenfac and sets the ratio, when to start the fadeout

The indicator works on all currency pairs and timeframes.

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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Trendline Architect
Torsten Hempel
5 (4)
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This indicator calculates and draws lines over the chart. There are two types of trends: Trend A: the line is drawn using local lows for uptrends and local highs for downtrends Trend B: the line is drawn using local highs for uptrends and local lows for downtrends There are a few conditions, which have to be fulfilled and can be changed by the parameters (see also picture 4): MinBarAge : the count of bars to the last base point of a line is called BarAge and has to be greater than the parameter
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THeMindTheLinesAlert
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This EA keeps an eye on drawn lines and alerts according specification. It is a semi-automatic robot, which does NOT draw or change any lines. A user can draw them manually or use tools like Trendline-Architect or Channel-Architect, which draw lines automatically. Objects of type OBJ_TREND, OBJ_CHANNEL, OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE, OBJ_REGRESSION, OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL and OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL will be detected - others will be ignored. The lines or channels have to have valid coordinates and rayed to the right, oth
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Channel Architect
Torsten Hempel
Utilities
This utility calculates and draws lines over the chart. There are two types of channels: Channel A: the mainline is drawn using local Lows for uptrends and local Highs for downtrends. Channel B: the mainline is drawn using local Highs for uptrends and local Lows for downtrends. The parallel line of both types is built, using the maximum fractal between the base points of the mainline. There are few conditions which have to be fulfilled and can be changed in the parameters (see also picture 4): T
Channel Architect Indicator
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1 (1)
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This indicator calculates and draws lines over the chart. There are two types of channels: Channel A: the mainline is drawn using local lows for uptrends and local highs for downtrends Channel B: the mainline is drawn using local highs for uptrends and local lows for downtrends The parallel lines of both types are built using the max. fractal between the base points of the mainline. There are a few conditions, which have to be fullfilled and can be changed by the parameters (see also picture 4):
THeMindTheLines
Torsten Hempel
5 (1)
Experts
This EA keeps an eye on drawn lines and opens orders according to a specification. It is a semi-automatic robot, which does NOT draw or change any lines. A user can draw them manually or use tools like Trendline-Architect or Channel-Architect, which draws lines automatically. OBJ_TREND, OBJ_CHANNEL, OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE, OBJ_REGRESSION, OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL and OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL objects will be detected - others will be ignored. The lines or channels have to have valid coordinates and rayed to the right,
THeMindTheLines plus TrendlineArchitect
Torsten Hempel
Experts
This EA keeps an eye on drawn lines and opens orders according to a specification. Together with the included tool Trendline-Architect, which calculates and draws lines over the chart, it is a fully automatic EA. There are two types of trends:     Trend A: the line is drawn using local lows for uptrends and local highs for downtrends     Trend B: the line is drawn using local highs for uptrends and local lows for downtrends A few conditions have to be fulfilled. To understand and change the pa
Channel Architect MT5
Torsten Hempel
Utilities
This utility calculates and draws lines over the chart. There are two types of channels: Channel A: the mainline is drawn using local lows for uptrends and local highs for downtrends Channel B: the mainline is drawn using local highs for uptrends and local lows for downtrends The parallel lines of both types are built using the max. fractal between the base points of the mainline. There are a few conditions, which have to be fullfilled and can be changed by the parameters (see also picture 3): t
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