THeMindTheLines

5

This EA keeps an eye on drawn lines and opens orders according to a specification.

It is a semi-automatic robot, which does NOT draw or change any lines.

A user can draw them manually or use tools like Trendline-Architect or Channel-Architect, which draws lines automatically.

OBJ_TREND, OBJ_CHANNEL, OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE, OBJ_REGRESSION, OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL and OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL objects will be detected - others will be ignored. The lines or channels have to have valid coordinates and rayed to the right, otherwise the value will be zero. Although channel-objects are usually composed of 2 or more lines, this EA recognises only the mainline (the one with the 2 basepoints).

There are two line types:

  • SUPPORT: most of the prices are above this line
  • RESISTANCE: most of the prices are below this line

The line type and the trade direction of recognized line can be determined automatically or can be set manually.

Around recognized lines, there will be a zone called ActionArea. The nearest ActionAreas to the current price for long- and short-trades are shown in the chart. If the current price is in this zone, an order or an alarm will be triggered and the triggered trade direction will be deselected for this line.


Parameters

  • Do Automatic LineType-Detection is true to automatically detect the line type (SUPPORT or RESISTANCE)
    If false, the line type is set to NONE by default. Changes apply only to new lines or the first time the EA is activated on a chart
    The user can change the line type for each line by clicking on the button.
    The button displays the current line type and is green when in automatic mode.
  • ATR-period defines the period of the ATR calculation. The area and distance around the lines where some action happens is measured in ATR. The ATR timeframe is the same as in the chart.
  • min. ATR-distance for LineType-Detection is the minimal distance to a line to auto detect the line type (SUPPORT or RESISTANCE).
  • max./min. ATR-distance for ActionArea
    • If the mean value of both values is positive, the action happens before the line is broken. Expectation should be a change of the previous approached price direction (see gif 1).

    • If the mean value of both values is negative, the action happens after the line is broken in direction of an outbreak (see gif 2).

  • ATR-distance for Stoploss is the distance to Stoploss. The Stoploss is always on the other side of the line - so it makes no difference if this value is positive or negative.
  • TP/SL ratio is the factor to calculate TP price.
  • MagicNo is the number to differ strategies and their orders.
  • Do Alert is true, if an Alert-message is needed, too.
  • Risk is the relative portion of RiskBase which is risked per order. If risk equals to zero, no orders are allowed. Maximum risk allowed is 0.1.
  • RiskBase is the base of risk calculation. You can choose between:
    • Balance
    • Free margin
    • Free equity (equals free margin minus risk of open orders. In this mode all open orders have to have Stoploss or else free equity equals zero.)
  • color ActionArea long/short defines the color in the chart.


Easter egg: There is a simple intelligence included, which recognizes relevant highs and lows and the EA will open trades after learning the relevance and if there is no drawn line to keep an eye on.

Reviews 1
nakayui818
350
nakayui818 2018.07.26 14:37 
 

very nice!very fast !

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Sergey Kasirenko
5 (1)
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Torsten Hempel
5 (4)
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This indicator calculates and draws lines over the chart. There are two types of trends: Trend A: the line is drawn using local lows for uptrends and local highs for downtrends Trend B: the line is drawn using local highs for uptrends and local lows for downtrends There are a few conditions, which have to be fulfilled and can be changed by the parameters (see also picture 4): MinBarAge : the count of bars to the last base point of a line is called BarAge and has to be greater than the parameter
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THeMindTheLinesAlert
Torsten Hempel
1 (1)
Experts
This EA keeps an eye on drawn lines and alerts according specification. It is a semi-automatic robot, which does NOT draw or change any lines. A user can draw them manually or use tools like Trendline-Architect or Channel-Architect, which draw lines automatically. Objects of type OBJ_TREND, OBJ_CHANNEL, OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE, OBJ_REGRESSION, OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL and OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL will be detected - others will be ignored. The lines or channels have to have valid coordinates and rayed to the right, oth
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Channel Architect
Torsten Hempel
Utilities
This utility calculates and draws lines over the chart. There are two types of channels: Channel A: the mainline is drawn using local Lows for uptrends and local Highs for downtrends. Channel B: the mainline is drawn using local Highs for uptrends and local Lows for downtrends. The parallel line of both types is built, using the maximum fractal between the base points of the mainline. There are few conditions which have to be fulfilled and can be changed in the parameters (see also picture 4): T
Channel Architect Indicator
Torsten Hempel
1 (1)
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This indicator calculates and draws lines over the chart. There are two types of channels: Channel A: the mainline is drawn using local lows for uptrends and local highs for downtrends Channel B: the mainline is drawn using local highs for uptrends and local lows for downtrends The parallel lines of both types are built using the max. fractal between the base points of the mainline. There are a few conditions, which have to be fullfilled and can be changed by the parameters (see also picture 4):
THeMindTheLines plus TrendlineArchitect
Torsten Hempel
Experts
This EA keeps an eye on drawn lines and opens orders according to a specification. Together with the included tool Trendline-Architect, which calculates and draws lines over the chart, it is a fully automatic EA. There are two types of trends:     Trend A: the line is drawn using local lows for uptrends and local highs for downtrends     Trend B: the line is drawn using local highs for uptrends and local lows for downtrends A few conditions have to be fulfilled. To understand and change the pa
Channel Architect MT5
Torsten Hempel
Utilities
This utility calculates and draws lines over the chart. There are two types of channels: Channel A: the mainline is drawn using local lows for uptrends and local highs for downtrends Channel B: the mainline is drawn using local highs for uptrends and local lows for downtrends The parallel lines of both types are built using the max. fractal between the base points of the mainline. There are a few conditions, which have to be fullfilled and can be changed by the parameters (see also picture 3): t
Channel Architect Indicator MT5
Torsten Hempel
Indicators
This indicator calculates and draws lines over the chart. There are two types of channels: Channel A: the mainline is drawn using local lows for uptrends and local highs for downtrends Channel B: the mainline is drawn using local highs for uptrends and local lows for downtrends The parallel lines of both types are built using the max. fractal between the base points of the mainline. There are a few conditions, which have to be fullfilled and can be changed by the parameters (see also picture 4):
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nakayui818
350
nakayui818 2018.07.26 14:37 
 

very nice!very fast !

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