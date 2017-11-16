Velociraptor Free

3.4

Velociraptor is an Expert Advisor that exploits acceleration of volatility of the market. It goes into action when there is an explosion of volatility, for example during the news or special events. It is an evolution of the Volatility Accellerator EA with new features and the new algorithm for price acceleration calculation.

The best new feature is an equity filter that disables the real trading if the EA is not more profitable. In agreement with filter settings, in this period, the EA will open only virtual trades until it returns profit. This feature is very powerful for reducing a drawdown. I think, it is the first EA in this community with these features. Try it!

This EA does not use any indicator to work. The sets for open orders are mathematically calculated. It is possible to use the same settings for Forex commodities and index to demonstrate the robustness of the strategy.

Unlike the full version, Velociraptor Free only open orders of 0.01 lot size and doesn't open order if there are other orders opened on the account.


For full features see paid version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/21106


Key Features

  1. Trading is fully automated.
  2. No need for special broker features.
  3. Low sensibility to spread and slippage.
  4. The EA checks explicitly the open bar, and it operates only at this time (fast backtest).
  5. The EA works every time with stop loss and take profit, no martingale. Any initial deposit on account is allowed to start working with this Expert Advisor.


Inputs

  • SLFactor: StopLoss factor used to calculate the stop loss.
  • RRRatio: Risk reward ratio.
  • PriceAcceleration: Minimum price acceleration level to open an order.
  • FastVol: Fast volatility period used to calculate the price acceleration level.
  • SlowVol: Slow volatility period used to calculate the price acceleration level.
  • UseBreakEven: If true, BreakEven function is enabled.
  • Equity_Filter: From here, you can choose the type of filter (MA Filter, Profit Factor Filter, Max DD Filter, Min Expected Payoff Filter).
  • MAPeriod: MA Period for the MA Filter.
  • PFMin: Profit factor minimum for profit factor filter.
  • MaxDD: Max drawdown allowed in MaxDD filter.
  • Min_Exp_Payoff: Minimum expected payoff (Per 1 Lot), for Min_Exp_Payoff filter.
  • TimeFilter: If true, the time filter for open trades is enabled.
  • StartHour: Start hour for the time filter.
  • EndHour: End hour for the time filter.
  • MaxOrder: Max number of orders the EA can open if conditions permit.
  • Magic: Unique magic number used by the EA to manage orders.
  • Slippage: Max slippage in pips allowed to open an order.
  • Write_File: If true, the EA writes a .csv file of real and virtual trades for future processing.

Full version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/21106

For settings, see the comment.

For any questions, do not hesitate to contact me by a private message.

Reviews 12
IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2024.02.28 23:18 
 

Buen Robot!! Es muy veloz, usa un Broker ECN. Felicitaciones por compartir. Gracias

kcpn87
233
kcpn87 2021.03.21 05:49 
 

highly profitable

LP_21
415
LP_21 2018.02.20 12:25 
 

Very solid momentum EA. Defenitly recommended!

@ Alice - It does not matter how many trades a system wins or loses. What matters is how much you win on your winning trades and how much you lose on your losing trades.

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Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Long Beach
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (1)
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Flash Scalper Free
Casimiro Zampetti
2 (3)
Experts
Flash Scalper is a scalper Expert Advisor that exploits acceleration of volatility of the market. It goes into action when there is an explosion of volatility for example during the news or special events. The minimum volatility is settable from input parameters. The EA work every time with stop loss and take profit, no martingale. Any initial deposit on account is allowed to start work with this expert advisor. The most important conditions for this expert advisor are low spread and fast execut
FREE
Trend Exploit Free
Casimiro Zampetti
4 (1)
Experts
Trend Exploit   The logic behind  Trend Exploit EA  is very simple but effective , the EA uses breakouts of the Bollinger Bands for entry and exit signals, enter in the market in the direction of a strong trend, after a reasonable correction is detected. The exit logic is also based on the Bollinger Bands indicator and it will close the trade even on a loss when the price breaks Bollinger Bands line.  Trend Exploit was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" devel
FREE
Trend Exploit
Casimiro Zampetti
Experts
The logic behind Trend Exploit EA is very simple but effective , the EA uses breakouts of the Bollinger Bands for entry and exit signals, enter in the market in the direction of a strong trend, after a reasonable correction is detected. The exit logic is also based on the Bollinger Bands indicator and it will close the trade even on a loss when the price breaks Bollinger Bands line.  Trend Exploit was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology
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36356351
74
36356351 2024.03.12 22:38 
 

Não me agradou e muito lento e outro perdedor

IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2024.02.28 23:18 
 

Buen Robot!! Es muy veloz, usa un Broker ECN. Felicitaciones por compartir. Gracias

patrickdrew
3235
patrickdrew 2022.03.21 16:02 
 

I really wish this worked!!

Domantas Juodenis
7933
Domantas Juodenis 2022.02.13 10:25 
 

Nicely done

kcpn87
233
kcpn87 2021.03.21 05:49 
 

highly profitable

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.20 15:35 
 

Good job.

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.05.10 15:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

LP_21
415
LP_21 2018.02.20 12:25 
 

Very solid momentum EA. Defenitly recommended!

@ Alice - It does not matter how many trades a system wins or loses. What matters is how much you win on your winning trades and how much you lose on your losing trades.

Aleksej Kravcenko
1927
Aleksej Kravcenko 2018.01.26 07:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Roman Efimov
575
Roman Efimov 2018.01.16 16:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alice Seifert
325
Alice Seifert 2018.01.06 11:21 
 

The great majority of trades were losses. That means this Robot should be really useful when you run it on a Demo account and always open opposite trades on your real account. For this it deserves 3 STARS. I'm not sure about his real performance though, because it did not open any position on default settings, and I don't like to wait long for a Robot to work.

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2017.12.22 13:40 
 

Best and stable EA here at MQL5

Never seen anything like that.

Higly recommended !

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