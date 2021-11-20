Indicator for M15 TimeFrame
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 5.8
- Updated: 20 November 2021
- Activations: 5
This Indicator is created for a M15 time frame.
The Zero-Line means a flat market ( A flat market can refer to a trade in which the currency pair has not moved significantly up or down and, therefore, has no large gain or loss attributed to the forex trading position. Usually traders not trading when the market is flat).
The positive and negative impulses indicate the Long and Short movements accordingly.