This is a promotional price and will be increased soon .

AI Quant is an EA using Quant Data, Multicurrency and Currency Strenght techniques.



EA automatically adjusts to market volatility.



All orders are closed with a take profit or trailing stop.

You need to run the EA on AUDCAD on H1 TimeFrame.( EA will automatically select and open positions on the appropriate currency pairs )

You can also adjust the risk level in the input tabs of the EA in money management. ( Default is MEDIUM )



The EA automatically adjusts to the Lot size of the deposit and uses a progressive curve (compound interest).

Min deposit 500 USD ( recommend 1000 USD )



Min Leverage 1:50 ( recommend 1:100 or more )



Supported Hedging Account.



If your broker uses non-standard symbols such as "AUDCADm" ( Postfix m ) or "a.AUDCAD" ( Prefix a. ) or any other prefix or postfix , you can manually enter the prefix and postfix in inputs tab EA.

Backtest

To perform a backtest select the symbol AUDCAD set H1 TimeFrame .