AI Quant

This is a promotional price and will be increased soon.

AI Quant is an EA using Quant Data, Multicurrency and Currency Strenght techniques.

EA automatically adjusts to market volatility.

All orders are closed with a take profit or trailing stop.

You need to run the EA on AUDCAD on H1 TimeFrame.( EA will automatically select and open positions on the appropriate currency pairs )

You can also adjust the risk level in the input tabs of the EA in money management. ( Default is MEDIUM )

The EA automatically adjusts to the Lot size of the deposit and uses a progressive curve (compound interest).

  • Min deposit 500 USD ( recommend 1000 USD )
  • Min Leverage 1:50 ( recommend 1:100 or more )
  • Supported  Hedging Account.

If your broker uses non-standard symbols such as "AUDCADm" ( Postfix m ) or "a.AUDCAD" ( Prefix a. ) or any other prefix or postfix , you can manually enter the prefix and postfix in inputs tab EA.

Backtest

To perform a backtest select the symbol AUDCAD set H1 TimeFrame .

Ea is multi-currency, so after pressing the start test button, wait a few minutes for the mt5 terminal to download historical data.

To speed up the test you can do M1OHLC.

You must not use the profit in pips function because the result will be incorrect, only profit in money.

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