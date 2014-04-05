Auric Pulse Indicator

The Auric Pulse Indicator is a powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) tool designed to identify trends (uptrend, downtrend, and consolidation) in financial markets. It is particularly effective for trading Gold (XAUUSD) due to its sensitivity adjustments and multi-timeframe capabilities. 

Indicator Overview

The indicator provides:

  • Three trend states (color-coded):

    • Green = Uptrend (strong bullish momentum)

    • Red = Downtrend (strong bearish momentum)

    • Yellow = Consolidation (sideways market)

  • Multi-pair dashboard (monitor multiple assets, including XAUUSD).

  • Performance tracking (accuracy, pips gained/lost).

  • Alerts & signals (buy/sell signals with take-profit levels).


Indicator Settings & Configuration

Input Parameters

Parameter Description Recommended for Gold (XAUUSD)
Period Lookback period for trend calculation 14  (default)
Sensitivity Adjusts trend detection (0-100) 50-70  (Gold is volatile, higher sensitivity helps)
Take Profit (pips) Auto-calculated TP level 20-50  (adjust based on volatility)
Currency Pairs Pairs to monitor (e.g., XAUUSD) XAUUSD  (must be included)
Timeframe Chart timeframe H1 or H4  (best for gold)


Gold-Specific Adjustments

  • Gold moves in larger swings, so:

    • Use H1 or H4 timeframes for better signals.

    • Set Take Profit between 20-50 pips (adjust based on market conditions).

    • Higher sensitivity (~60-70) helps catch fast gold movements


How to Use the Indicator for Gold Trading

A. Identifying Trends

  1. Uptrend (Green Line)

    • Price is above the green line.

    • Look for buy opportunities on pullbacks.

  2. Downtrend (Red Line)

    • Price is below the red line.

    • Look for sell opportunities on retracements.

  3. Consolidation (Yellow Line)

    • Price is ranging.

    • Avoid trading or use breakout strategies.

B. Trade Signals

  • Buy Signal: When trend changes from red/yellow → green.

  • Sell Signal: When trend changes from green/yellow → red.

  • Confirmation: Wait for a close above/below the trendline.

C. Risk Management

  • Stop Loss: Place below recent swing low (Buy) / above swing high (Sell).

  • Take Profit: Use the indicator’s auto TP or adjust manually.


6. Trading Strategies for Gold

Strategy 1: Trend-Following

  1. Wait for strong green (uptrend) or red (downtrend).

  2. Enter on a pullback to the trendline.

  3. Set TP at next resistance/support or use auto-TP.

Strategy 2: Breakout Trading

  1. During yellow (consolidation), mark support/resistance.

  2. Enter when price breaks out with new trend color.

  3. TP = 1.5x the consolidation range.

Strategy 3: Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

  1. Check H4 trend direction (for bias).

  2. Use H1 for entries (when both timeframes align).


7. Dashboard & Performance Metrics

The indicator includes a real-time dashboard:

  • Currency Pairs Panel: Shows trends for XAUUSD and other pairs.

  • Performance Metrics:

    • Total signals generated.

    • Success rate (% accuracy).

    • Pips gained/lost.

    • Net profitability.

How to Use the Dashboard

  • Click on XAUUSD to focus on gold.

  • Monitor trend strength

  • Check % change to see recent momentum

To know more simply message me 




