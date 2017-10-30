ScalTradeAssist Pro

5

ScalTradeAssistPro: Empowering Manual Forex Traders with Enhanced Support

The tool presents itself as a solution tailored to address specific scenarios, such as instances where brokers impose limitations on setting Stop Loss (SL) values in close proximity to the initial position value. Notably catering to the needs of scalping traders, ScalTradeAssistPro steps in with a unique capability—the ability to establish "virtual SL/TP" points.

This innovative feature calculates both the Stop Loss and Take Profit internally. As positions approach these virtual reference points, ScalTradeAssistPro intervenes by executing closing actions akin to conventional trading orders. It's this transformative functionality that justifies their virtual nature.

*If you see that the orders are not being placed, please check your spread setting, this tool watches it and never place orders if the spread is not matching.

Elevated Features in the Professional Version:

The professional iteration of ScalTradeAssistPro offers traders an extended array of tools, including the coveted "Trailing Stop" and "Break Even" mechanisms. Notably, users gain the capability to dispatch pending orders precisely to designated levels, augmenting their tactical flexibility. Moreover, the tool's synergy with "AutoOrderModifyEA Pro" is highlighted as a potent combination, endorsed wholeheartedly by the developers.

The recommendation to explore ScalTradeAssistPro with "AutoOrderModifyEA Pro" is underscored as a prudent choice—one that's poised to yield fruitful results.

For a comprehensive understanding of its functionality and application, readers are encouraged to delve into the detailed usage description provided on the official website: ScalTradeAssistPro Official Site.

Salient Functionalities of ScalTradeAssistPro:

  1. Virtual SL & TP: Operates akin to standard trading orders.
  2. Automated Lot Size Calculation: Simplifies lot size determination in automated trading.
  3. Automated Reverse Entry: Introduces automation into reverse entry strategies.
  4. Spread Control Function: Empowers traders to manage spreads effectively.
  5. Slippage Window: 
  6. Message Window: Offers a versatile message interface beyond error notifications.
  7. One-Click Order Execution: Enables swift execution of normal trading orders.
  8. One-Click Close Order: Allows targeted closure selections.
  9. Unique Magic Number Function: Orders can be attributed with distinct Magic Numbers.
  10. Customizable Button Parameters: Offers control over button positions and colors.
  11. Window Visibility Control: Facilitates seamless window management.
  12. Real-Time Pip Information: Presents real-time pip insights for informed decisions.
  13. Total Lots and Average Price Visualization: Enhances visibility of trading metrics.
  14. Trailing Stop Function: Available in the Professional version.
  15. Break Even Function: Available in the Professional version.
  16. Line Trading Function: Available in the Professional version.
  17. Seconds Timeframe Coordination: A gift indicator accompanies ScalTradeAssistPro.
  18. Management of EA and OneClickTrade Positions: An essential function for discerning traders.
  19. Separate Position Closure: Available in the Professional version.

*(14) to (19) are the functions of Professional version.

Parameters

  • UseVirtualStop: enable virtual pending stop orders (True/False).
  • VirtualStopRange(pips): range parameter of virtual pending stop orders after the order execution. In case of BUY, the robot will show it below the TP with the selected pips, and vice versa for SELL.
  • UseVirtualLimit: enable virtual pending limit orders (True/False).
  • VirtualLimitRange(pips): range parameter of virtual pending limit orders after the order execution. In case of BUY, the robot will show it above the TP with the selected pips, and vice versa for SELL.
  • VirtualLineRedraw(pips): re-draw the line when there is a big gap between the parameter in pips from the price of pending orders. This is for the high volatility time after the big events, this way the robot will not execute orders.
  • BuyLimitLineModeAdjustment(pips)： adjust the BuyLimit in case of LineMode. If you input the positive numbers, the limit line will be placed beyond the line. Negative numbers will place before the line.
  • BuyStopLineModeAdjustment(pips)： for BuyStop in case of LineMode. The usage is same as BuyLimit.
  • SellLimitLineModeAdjustment(pips)： for SellLimit in case of LineMode. The usage is same as BuyLimit.
  • SellStopLineModeAdjustment(pips)： for SellLimit in case of LineMode. The usage is same as BuyLimit.
  • UseCancelReverseTrade： cancel the unnecessary pending orders in case you define to use the limit/stop pending orders for both directions.
  • UsePyramiding：automated virtual limit/stop orders (True/False).
  • OpenMagicNumber: magic number for opening positions.
  • MaxSpread: max spread to be allowed.
  • UseAutoLots： automated lot size calculation (True/False).
  • Lots： lot size if you select "False" for AutoLots.
  • MaxLots： max lot size for the trading. The system will not send orders beyond this max lots size.
  • Leverage： your leverage data when you have to select "True" for UseAutoLots.
  • LotsDigits： define this parameter when you use AutoLots (no need to touch normally).
  • UseVirtualStopLoss： virtual SL (True/False).
  • StopLoss(pips)： virtual SL.
  • HardStopLoss(pips): countermeasure for brokers that prohibit to open positions without SL
  • TakeProfit(pips)： virtual TP.
  • HardTakeProfit(pips): countermeasure for brokers that prohibit to open positions without TP 
  • Slippage： max slippage to be allowed.
  • UseMultipleClose: This shall close one by one from the newest position.
  • UseStopAndReverse (SAR): Reverse entry function.


Reviews 1
stephan.kohlitz
21
stephan.kohlitz 2019.03.08 13:36 
 

A very useful utility for scalping. I trade with two brokers, one of them has good spreads, but who requires a minimum distance of 50 ticks (5 pips) when placing a limit order - or you can place an instant order according to market price. ScaltradeAssist is a great solution, it perfectly places instant orders using virtual stop loss or take profit.

The developer also is very helpful, because one of my brokers requires to always input a (real) stop loss, I asked him to implement a functionality addressing this problem, and he added the function to place a (real) stop loss when placing the order (called HardStopLoss). Now I can make use of the VirtualStopLoss function which is great (ScalTradeAssist Pro offers a VirtualStopLoss which can be different to the HardStopLoss and which is hidden to the broker).

But even if using an ECN broker, this tool is useful because you can place orders much quicker and very convenient compared to the normal MT4 interface. Adjustments of stop loss and take profit can be made graphically by shifting lines.

Also the trailing function helps eliminate broker restrictions.

The close all button is a bit risky in my view (one time I closed all my active orders by pressing this button). In the settings, it is possible to deactivate this button, and I really recommend to do so, if you do many trades at the same time.

What could be improved is a user manual with examples. Most things can be tried out or are logic, but still I think some functions need to be explained more in detail how to make best use of the software.

Why do I still give 5 stars? The software itself offers great value for money and is really a powerful tool, which I can really recommend. Furthermore, the developer really is a helpful person.

Recommended products
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilities
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
Auto SL and TP Maker
Oleg Remizov
Utilities
Auto SLTP Maker MT4  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicators
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Trendline Trade Panel
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
FreqoMaster
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. The indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. The indicator shows 2 price marks in history, depicting price range in the past, and 2 price marks in future with price movement forecast. Buy or sell decision and take profit size are displayed in a text label in the indicator window. The indicator uses another indicator as an engine for calculations - FreqoMet
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicators
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Daily Drawdown Limit EA Prop Firm trading MT4
Mathieu, Frede Alfaro
Utilities
If you found this EA, it's probably because you want to get a funded account with a prop firm, but you see a rule that most of traders fear :   Maximum Daily Drawdown.  I've been through this problem myself as   I'm a prop firm trader   and I've made a bot to solve this rule, and you can get it to solve this problem too. How does it work ? When you first setup this EA, you need to input the   initial deposit   which corresponds to the size of your funded account. For exemple if you get a 10k$ f
Bollinger Bands Send Telegram
Van Hoi Ha
Utilities
hello friends bollinger Bands signal traders. I am happy to announce that I have completed the robot that follows the market according to the signal that the closing candle is above the upper Bollinger Bands and the closing candle is below the lower Bollinger Bands, the robot will send the image to Telegram then you will check see if it is a signal that matches your order opening rules. because I find the signal system really useful for traders, so I am trying to complete many products to serve
Spartan Mr Beast
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
El Asesor de Experto "Spartan Mr Beast" es una herramienta avanzada y robusta diseñada para traders que buscan capitalizar las oportunidades del mercado aprovechando los rechazos de precios. Este asesor se especializa en identificar y explotar los momentos en los que el mercado muestra una resistencia o soporte significativo, sugiriendo posibles reversiones o cambios de tendencia. Características Principales: Detección de Rechazos de Mercado : "Spartan Mr Beast" utiliza algoritmos de última gene
Semi automatic trading and tester
Zhen Yu Zheng
5 (1)
Utilities
This trading system requires the user to manually add Fibonacci, trend lines, horizontal lines, channel to perform semi-automatic or manual trading. The trading system can also be used in the tester. Trading panel provides: spread information margin information free marging Information The swap information to order for lots (requires your dealer support)
Risk Commander
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Utilities
Product Name: Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem . It serves two powerful purposes: Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time markets. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) , allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data without risking a cent. NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode Stop
Advanced Automatic Fibonacci Retracements
Ridha Benabdallah
Indicators
Fibonacci retracements can be used to draw support lines, identify resistance levels, place stop-loss orders and set target prices. The Advanced Automatic Fibonacci retracements draws automatically all the levels. You have a lot of options to choose. For exemple you can use the tracements of another time frame (MTF) in the current chart, you can also choose between the closest level or less close to draw the retracements. You can also add 2 levels of your choice. You can add levels extensions o
Smart Sweep Sniper Midnight Pro Edition MT4
WI CAPITAL
Indicators
Smart Sweep Sniper: Midnight Open PRO Edition The ultra-specialized institutional tool for Day Trading and Prop Firms If you like it, please leave a positive review to support our work; if you encounter any problems, please let us know. This Midnight Open edition marks a radical evolution. It abandons generalist macro-economic analysis to become an instrument of surgical precision, focused exclusively on intraday reactivity and the pinpoint exploitation of the midnight opening price (NY). Design
Daily FIBO Pro
Mark Thimoty Evangelista
Indicators
Unlock Your Trading Potential with BERG Daily FIBO Pro BERG Daily FIBO Pro   is a powerful and customizable Fibonacci retracement indicator designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, this indicator is your go-to tool for identifying key support and resistance levels, enhancing your market analysis, and optimizing your trading strategy. New Telegram Channel for updates:  https://t.me/berg_traders Why Choose BERG Daily FIBO Pro?
Gold Daily Open Mirror Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Indicators
Daily Open Mirror Engine — Wick & Body Mirror Levels for MT4 Daily Open Mirror Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to project mirrored price levels from the current daily open. Many intraday moves react strongly around the daily open. This indicator uses the daily open as the central reference point and automatically projects mirrored levels from important wick and body extremes, helping traders identify possible reaction zones, liquidity targets, support, resistance, an
Account X Ray Pro MT4
Gema Mahardhika
Utilities
See what your broker statement never shows. Test it before you buy. An on-chart analytics panel that reads your account history and your open positions, and turns them into a compact table right on the chart. No external file, no third-party service, no upload of your trading data anywhere. Around that, four things you will not find in your terminal report. Try it for real, before you buy Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down previe
Virtual Collider Manual
IPA Investments LTD
Utilities
Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Candles Pattern Scanner EA
Jarek Paciorek
Utilities
This scanner is a tool used to support trading. Scanner searches on a wide market, in real time setups, created by mutual arrangements of candles (candles pattern). Its basic features are:  8 implemented trading setups (it is possible to add further setups, additional versions of the scanner),  the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform,  the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform,  the ability to manua
Impulses and Corrections 4
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicators
"Impulses and Corrections 4" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of corrections of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always "U
Phase Analytics Pro
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Phase Analytics Pro: Advanced Cyclic Market Analyzer Phase Analytics Pro is a sophisticated technical tool designed for traders who prioritize mathematical precision over lag-heavy traditional indicators. Based on the principles of digital signal processing, this indicator decomposes price action into phase and quadrature components to identify the dominant market cycle. How it works: The algorithm calculates the instantaneous phase of the market, allowing it to distinguish between trending and
Manual Zone Lines Pro
Kohei Nakajima
Indicators
Manual Zone Lines Pro is a chart tool for MT4 that lets you create manual price zones and right-extending lines, with multi-timeframe display and alert functions. Unlike standard horizontal lines, the lines created by this tool do not extend infinitely to the left. They start from the point where they were created and extend to the latest candle, making your chart cleaner and easier to read. Price zones can also be created with one click. Created zones and lines automatically extend to the lates
Trading Helper
Siarhei Vashchylka
Utilities
Trading Helper - Program for trading and money management. It works with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Comfortable trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Fixed percent method. The panel can select the lot size based on a predetermined risk 3. Trading with a fixed lot. In a few clicks, select a lot and open a Trade 4. Posi
POWR Support Resistance Zones
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicators
For sure, this indicator has become very popular amongst traders. Through coding this indicator will give you the most accurate levels possible for your trading analysis. We have also added in the ability for you to receive alerts when the price breaks above or below a Support or Resistance lines! HOW TO USE The red rectangles represent your resistance/supply zone. The green rectangles represent your support/demand zone.  BONUS FEATURES We coded this indicator with the ability to switch between
Point61 Indicator
Evgeniy Machok
5 (1)
Indicators
The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2251)
Indicators
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Binary panel for MT4
Igor Peredreev
Utilities
Binary panel for MT4. My development - a dashboard for binary options in MT4 (for example, the broker Grant Capital) has functions such as buy and sell (up and down), expiration time settings as on binary platforms (analogous) from 1 minute and up, increments of, for example, 5 minutes and up. It has lot settings from $1 and up. It has a balance level on the panel.
Smart Trade Assistant Pro MT4
Preecha Somdee
Utilities
===  Smart Trade Assistant Pro MT4  === The Forex market is full of EAs that try to trade automatically for you. But in the end, many of them fail because they do not understand your personal trading style, market perspective, or unique strategy. The best trading decisions come from your own experience. You decide when to enter the market. You control the risk. You manage the trade using your own strategy and confidence. However, most traders face the same problem... When the market starts
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (445)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
5 (1)
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
LMBF Watchlist Manager
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilities
LMBFWatchlist is an interactive tool for Metatrader 4 that lets you create and manage watch lists directly on your Metatrader charts. ‌Functionality includes: ‌Add an unlimited number of watch lists with names of your choice Add different groups of watchlists for different time frames Add comments for symbols that always appear on the chart when that symbol is selected. Easily identify which symbols have comments against them. See watch lists instantly synchronise across all open charts that hav
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Lot Architect MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Utilities
Lot Architect — Trade Panel & Risk-Based Position Size Calculator for MT4 Lot Architect is a one-click trade panel and risk-based position size calculator for MetaTrader 4. It works out your exact lot size from the risk you choose, shows risk, reward and risk-to-reward (R:R) before you enter, and places Market, Limit or Stop orders in a single click. In short: position sizing, risk management and fast trade execution in one clean panel on your chart. The problem every trader knows Most accounts
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier Ultra-Fast Master–Slave Copier with Zero-Delay Execution and Cross-Platform MT5 Compatibility Architecture:   MT4 → MT4 and MT4 → MT5 Full Compatibility MT5 Version Free :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144569 MT5 Version Pro :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165051 Complete User Setup Guide:-  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764222   1. Overview Crystal CopyCat Ultimate 5.0 is a next-generation trade copy engine engineered for professi
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
More from author
OneClickClose Free
Hajime Tsuro
5 (5)
Utilities
This is a forex supporting tool for all manual traders. You can close positions immediately at once on the MT4 Terminal by a single click. CLOSE SELL: You can close SHORT positions of the target currency pair (same as the chart you’re using this EA). CLOSE BUY: Same as above but LONG positions will be closed. CLOSE ALL: All opened positions will be closed (no matter of currency pairs). You can select the closing method from CLOSE ALL or CLOSE ONE BY ONE. You can choose the positions to be closed
FREE
AutoOrderModify Free
Hajime Tsuro
5 (2)
Utilities
AutoOrderModify Free is a supporting tool for all Manual and System Forex Traders. It works perfectly for situations like: “I have a nice EA but lacks the Trailing and/or Break Even.” “I’m lazy to calculate SL and TP every time I open a position.” “I want to control all of my manual trades with Trailing/Break even” Anyone interested in this tool but want more function, please try the “ AutoOrderModifyEA Pro ”. The freeware version can’t manage positions by Magic Number but manage ALL positions.
FREE
OneClick Wonder light
Hajime Tsuro
Utilities
This is a light version of OneClickWonder. It has a limitation of lotsize ( 0.01 ) and also the trade direction (only SELL ) and magic number is fiexd (magic number = 11 ) ------------------------------------ OneClickWonder manages open trades by   Magic Number   and   Symbol , providing: ·            Individual or Basket Trailing Stop ·            Optional Averaging system   (adds new trades automatically) ·            OneClickOrder buttons   (BUY / SELL directly from chart) ·            Works
FREE
ScalTrade Assist Pro 001
Hajime Tsuro
Utilities
This is a free trial version of ScalTradeAssist Pro ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25920 ) You can use all functions of the tool without any restriction except the lot size. (fixed as 0.01) I hope you'd like it and decide to purchase the professional version :) Below is the explanation of the ScalTradeAssist Pro. *If you see that the orders are not being placed, please check your spread setting, this tool watches it and never place orders if the spread is not matching. ScalTradeAssis
FREE
ZigzagBreakout
Hajime Tsuro
Experts
***** Unlocking the Expertise: EA Source Code for Dedicated Learners ***** Commencing from November 2021 , the "EA + source code" version is at your disposal, ***** allowing those who purchase (not rent) this EA to explore its inner workings. *****T o acquire the source code, kindly direct your request, along with purchase information by sending messages to me. ***** Upon confirming your purchase, the source code will be extended to you. ***** < Disclaimer > ***** We provide the source code exc
Early Morning Scalper ATR
Hajime Tsuro
Experts
Introducing Early Morning Scalper ATR: Precision Trading During Asian Forex Market A breakthrough in forex trading automation, the Early Morning Scalper ATR Expert Adviser offers a fully autonomous solution meticulously engineered for a specific window of opportunity—the early hours of the Asian Forex market. At its core, this innovative tool employs an advanced algorithm that orchestrates forex trading seamlessly. Augmenting its prowess are sophisticated internal indicators, which deftly ident
OneClickMagicTrader
Hajime Tsuro
Utilities
Manual Forex Trading with Enhanced Functionality "OneClickMagicTrader," a powerful tool designed to cater to the needs of forex traders by simplifying various trading actions. Drawing parallels with the familiar "One Click Trading" feature of the MT4 terminal, OneClickMagicTrader allows traders to swiftly execute BUY or SELL orders with a single click. This tool, a brainchild of an avid trader who identified room for improvement, has now been shared with the entire forex community. Taking a st
WildCycleEA
Hajime Tsuro
Experts
Unveiling WILD CYCLE EA: A Strategy for Dynamic Market Trends Adaptive Trading in Motion Embarking on the trading landscape from June 2021, the WILD CYCLE EA presents an evolutionary approach to market-trend following. Pioneering a relentless pursuit of profit, this EA deftly adapts to shifting market dynamics. Navigating the Core Strategy At its heart lies a fundamental approach—initiating positions in the direction of positive SWAP, such as the EURUSD SHORT. These positions are meticulously c
AutoOrderModifyEAPro
Hajime Tsuro
Utilities
AutoOrderModifyEAPro: A Vital Aid for Forex Traders, Both Manual and System-based Catering to the diverse needs of forex traders, whether engaged in manual or system-based trading, AutoOrderModifyEAPro emerges as a pivotal tool in this intricate landscape. The tool's efficacy is most evident in scenarios such as: Enhancing EA Strategies: Addressing the common dilemma of lacking Trailing and/or Break Even mechanisms in otherwise promising EAs. Streamlining Position Management: Overcoming the hass
GridRepeaTrain
Hajime Tsuro
Utilities
Meet GridRepeaTrain — Your Pending Orders Wingman! This EA’s here to back up your trading game with smart, repeatable pending orders. It’s got two modes : --------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Single Mode and [2] Double Mode . Think of it like this: ·          Single Mode = only LONG or only SHORT pending orders (pick one and repeat it). ·          Double Mode = LIMIT or STOP pending orders (working both sides of the range). [1] Single Mode – The One-Sided
StealthGapScalper Pro
Hajime Tsuro
Experts
Stealth Gap Scalper Pro is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market inefficiencies with a stealthy, tactical approach. Combining powerful gap trading strategies with smart grid averaging and night scalping techniques, this EA excels at capturing quick, reliable profits during low-volatility periods—especially Monday gaps and overnight moves. With configurable trade directions, automatic lot scaling, and an intelligent trailing stop system, Stealth Gap Scalper Pro ad
OneClick Wonder
Hajime Tsuro
Utilities
OneClickWonder manages open trades by Magic Number and Symbol , providing: ·          Individual or Basket Trailing Stop ·          Optional Averaging system (adds new trades automatically) ·          OneClickOrder buttons (BUY / SELL directly from chart) ·          Works with manual trades (Magic 0) or EA trades by number. EA Features 1.      Basket Trailing       o     Groups trades with the same Magic Number and direction.       o     Stop Losses are adjusted based on weighted average price o
ZigzagBreakout MT5
Hajime Tsuro
Utilities
***This is a MT5 version of ZigZag Breaout*** --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ***** Unlocking the Expertise: EA Source Code for Dedicated Learners ***** Commencing from November 2021 , the "EA + source code" version is at your disposal, ***** allowing those who purchase (not rent) this EA to explore its inner workings. *****T o acquire the source code, kindly direct your request, along with purchase
Filter:
stephan.kohlitz
21
stephan.kohlitz 2019.03.08 13:36 
 

A very useful utility for scalping. I trade with two brokers, one of them has good spreads, but who requires a minimum distance of 50 ticks (5 pips) when placing a limit order - or you can place an instant order according to market price. ScaltradeAssist is a great solution, it perfectly places instant orders using virtual stop loss or take profit.

The developer also is very helpful, because one of my brokers requires to always input a (real) stop loss, I asked him to implement a functionality addressing this problem, and he added the function to place a (real) stop loss when placing the order (called HardStopLoss). Now I can make use of the VirtualStopLoss function which is great (ScalTradeAssist Pro offers a VirtualStopLoss which can be different to the HardStopLoss and which is hidden to the broker).

But even if using an ECN broker, this tool is useful because you can place orders much quicker and very convenient compared to the normal MT4 interface. Adjustments of stop loss and take profit can be made graphically by shifting lines.

Also the trailing function helps eliminate broker restrictions.

The close all button is a bit risky in my view (one time I closed all my active orders by pressing this button). In the settings, it is possible to deactivate this button, and I really recommend to do so, if you do many trades at the same time.

What could be improved is a user manual with examples. Most things can be tried out or are logic, but still I think some functions need to be explained more in detail how to make best use of the software.

Why do I still give 5 stars? The software itself offers great value for money and is really a powerful tool, which I can really recommend. Furthermore, the developer really is a helpful person.

Reply to review