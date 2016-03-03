AutoOrderModify Free

5

AutoOrderModify Free is a supporting tool for all Manual and System Forex Traders.

It works perfectly for situations like:

  • “I have a nice EA but lacks the Trailing and/or Break Even.”
  • “I’m lazy to calculate SL and TP every time I open a position.”
  • “I want to control all of my manual trades with Trailing/Break even”

Anyone interested in this tool but want more function, please try the “AutoOrderModifyEA Pro”.

The freeware version can’t manage positions by Magic Number but manage ALL positions.


Major functions

  1. Automated TakeProfit and StopLoss - Just open the positions you wish!
  2. Automated Trailing for ALL positions.
  3. Automated Break Even for ALL positions.

RMKS

You can use Trailing or Break Even function, if you wish to use both functions, please use AutoOrderModify Free on two different charts. One is for Break Even and the other for Trailing.

Trailing is the traditional pips method.


Expert parameters

  • StopLoss(Pips) - In pips (0 means false).
  • TakeProfit(Pips) - In pips (0 means false).
  • UseTrailing - true/false.
  • TrailingStop(Pips) - The parameters to start trailing. Put the parameter in pips.
  • TrailingStep(Pips) - Be sure to leave not too close (default 0.5).
  • UseBreakEven - true/false.
  • BreakEven(Pips) - The parameters to start BreakEven. Put the parameter in pips.
  • BreakEvenProfit(Pips) - put the parameter in pips.

Reviews 4
silvano1942
218
silvano1942 2022.01.16 20:32 
 

good utilities very easy to use.

pnutfx503
1529
pnutfx503 2017.07.13 05:08 
 

very helpful tool

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silvano1942
218
silvano1942 2022.01.16 20:32 
 

good utilities very easy to use.

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.16 10:26 
 

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pnutfx503
1529
pnutfx503 2017.07.13 05:08 
 

very helpful tool

Francis Dogbe
10292
Francis Dogbe 2016.04.21 06:46 
 

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