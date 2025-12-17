OneClick Wonder

OneClickWonder manages open trades by Magic Number and Symbol, providing:

·         Individual or Basket Trailing Stop

·         Optional Averaging system (adds new trades automatically)

·         OneClickOrder buttons (BUY / SELL directly from chart)

·         Works with manual trades (Magic 0) or EA trades by number.

EA Features

1.      Basket Trailing

     o    Groups trades with the same Magic Number and direction.

     o    Stop Losses are adjusted based on weighted average price of the basket.

2.      Averaging

     o    Opens additional trades if price moves against the basket.

     o    Distance between trades increases progressively (AveragingDistanceStep).

     o    Lot sizes can scale with total lots of the existing basket (AveragingLotFactor).

     o    Maximum number of averaging trades limited by MaxAveraging.

4.      OneClickOrder Buttons

     o    Place market BUY/SELL orders directly on the chart.

     o    Panel allows custom Lot and Magic Number.

     o    Useful for testing or manual trading alongside EA management.

5.      Dynamic Pip Calculation

     o    Automatically detects pip size for Forex, metals (XAU/XAG), oil (WTI), and crypto pairs.

     o    Ensures correct trailing and averaging distances across instruments.

6.      Auto-Cancel of Pending Orders

     o    When all positions of the managed symbol and Magic Number are closed (including manual trades if Magic = 0), any remaining pending orders opened by the EA are automatically canceled.

     o    Prevents leftover pending orders after manual closures.

7.      Duplicate Order Protection

     o    Before placing new averaging orders, the EA checks for existing pending orders at or near the same price (±0.5 pip tolerance).

     o    Prevents duplicate pending orders caused by fast ticks or reinitialization.

⚙️ Setup Steps

1.      Attach the EA to the chart of the currency pair you want to manage.

     o    Example: Attach to EURUSD chart to manage EURUSD positions.

     o    It will control only trades of that symbol and TargetMagicNumber.

2.      Configure parameters in the input window.

3.      Optional: Use OneClickOrder panel to manually open trades.


🧾 Parameter Guide

Parameter

Description

Example / Notes

TargetMagicNumber

Magic number to target. Set 0 for manual trades.

12345

TargetSymbol

Symbol to target. Blank = current chart.

""

TrailingStart

Profit in pips before trailing begins.

30 (can be negative)

TrailingStep

Step in pips for moving the stop.

30

AveragingDistance

Base pip distance for first averaging trade.

60

AveragingDistanceStep

Multiplier for subsequent averaging distances.

1.5

AveragingLotFactor

Lot factor for new averaging trade.

1.0

MaxAveraging

Maximum number of averaging trades allowed.

4

UserComment

Custom comment for orders.

"OneClickWonder"



Tips for Users

  • Ensure TargetMagicNumber matches your trades if running on a multi-EA setup.
  • Metals, oil, and crypto instruments have different pip sizes; the EA auto-detects pip value.
  • Use a unique UserComment to distinguish trades opened by this EA.

 

️ Important Notes

·         Works per chart and Magic Number. Attach separate instances for each pair.

·         Avoid running multiple EAs on the same trades.

·         Averaging can increase margin exposure — test with small lots first.

·         Always test on demo accounts before live trading.

