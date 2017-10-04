MIG Scalper
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 20
MIG Scalper is very simple but powerful indicator. This is a very useful indicator, combined with a panel for fast trading will give you many satisfaction. This indicator can be used in any currency pairs and on any time frame, It fits at every speed of trading. Moreover, it's relatively easy to trade with MIG Scalper indicator. Arrows appear at the opening of a bar and do not disappear.
This indicator produces two signals:
- BUY Signal: arrow aqua
- SELL Signal: arrow red
Indicator parameters
- MIG_ADX - value that produces the signal;
- Colors - arrows colors;
- Visualization - all time frame;
Try the DEMO version