MAS Indicator

MAS Indicator can be used in all currency pairs and at any timeframe, it is suitable for any trading speed. In addition, it's relatively easy to trade with the MAS Indicator.

This indicator produces two signals:

  • BUY Signal: arrow deep sky blue
  • SELL Signal: arrow red


Indicator parameters

  • MA Method – type of moving average
  • MA Shift – shift moving average
  • Fast - fast period moving average
  • Slow – slow period moving average
  • RSI – value rsi
  • Confirm – value confirm
  • Flat – value flat
  • Colors - colors of arrows
  • Visualization - all time frames

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Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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FIBO Price Alert Indicator
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FIBO Price Alert Indicator is very simple but powerful indicator. This is a very well-known indicator that allows you to see and exploit Fibonacci's retracements. This indicator can be used in any currency pairs and on any time frame, but preferably on higher time frames. Moreover, it's relatively easy to trade with FIBO Price Alert Indicator. This indicator produces two signals: BUY Signal: When the price crosses over the virtual line. SELL Signal: When the price crosses under the virtual line.
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FIBO Strategy EA is a very simple and flexible expert advisor, using a known indicator that allows you to see and exploit retracements. Any optimization should be done using average values and not doing it too often, it can be used at all times, but is more productive with the M30 and H1 times.                                                                                                                                                                                                            
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Indicators
Scalper X indicator is very simple but powerful indicator. This is a very useful indicator, combined with a panel for fast trading will give you many satisfaction. This indicator can be used in any currency pairs and on any time frame, It fits at every speed of trading. Moreover, it's relatively easy to trade with Scalper X Indicator. This indicator produces two signals: BUY Signal: arrow aqua SELL Signal: arrow red Indicator parameters Signal Gap - the gap value that produces the signal Colors
MIG Scalper
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Indicators
MIG Scalper is very simple but powerful indicator. This is a very useful indicator, combined with a panel for fast trading will give you many satisfaction. This indicator can be used in any currency pairs and on any time frame, It fits at every speed of trading. Moreover, it's relatively easy to trade with MIG Scalper indicator. Arrows appear at the opening of a bar and do not disappear. This indicator produces two signals: BUY Signal: arrow aqua SELL Signal: arrow red Indicator parameters MIG_
Price Action Trading EA
Carlo Forni
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Forex Edge EA
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Experts
FOREX EDGE EA is an Expert Advisor that uses two Moving Averages as a signal to enter the market. It compares two Moving Averages of different periods and enters the market in the following ways: • Mode Cross: BUY when Moving Average Fast crosses over Moving Average Slow - SELL when Moving Average Fast crosses under Moving Average Slow; • Mode Simple: BUY when Moving Average Fast is higher than Moving Average Slow - SELL when Moving Average Fast is lower than Moving Average Slow; • Mode Manually
FlyEA iMA Cross
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The Relative Strength Index - RSI is a momentum indicator that measures the magnitude of recent price changes to analyze overbought or oversold conditions. It is primarily used to attempt to identify overbought or oversold conditions in the trading of an asset. FlyEA iRSI uses the stoploss and take profit is in   currency. There are many time options, they can also be used as a daily stop without the need to recharge the EA, this automatic system can also be used in the tester and allows f
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