FIBO Strategy EA

FIBO Strategy EA is a very simple and flexible expert advisor, using a known indicator that allows you to see and exploit retracements. Any optimization should be done using average values and not doing it too often, it can be used at all times, but is more productive with the M30 and H1 times.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       This Expert Advisor works with two signals:                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

  • BUY Signal: When the price crosses over the virtual line.

  • SELL Signal: When the price crosses under the virtual line.

The virtual line is a line inserted into the indicator at the preferred level, when the price touches this level the EA sends a BuyStop order (if Fibo is low) or SellStop order (if Fibo is hight), each order has TakeProfit and StopLoss. The wallet is protected with BasketProfit and BasketLoss. You can open the initial trade manually using the panel. This EA uses a loss recovery zone: Let's say you just entered the market with a "Buy" position with 0.01 lots and your StopLoss = 30 points and TakeProfit = 90 points. The EA places a "Sell Stop" order with 0.02 lots pending to cover the Stop Loss, the market will certainly move - up or down - it may take some time, but it will move up to TakeProfit

Requirements for the trading conditions:

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher;
  • Minimum deposit: $1000;
  • Lots size:  Balance/100*0.01;
  • Currency pairs: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF;
  • Timeframe: Any time but recommended М30  H1;                                                                         
  • Trading type: NO Reserving margin for pending order;

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          

Main Settings:

  • Work timeframes - indicator works into time;                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             
  • Direction of trade - three directions: long and short / only long /only short;
  • Trade mode - two ways to trade: automatically or manually with the panel;                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
  • Recovery line - see or not see recovery zone;
  • Pending order distance - distance of pending order in pips;                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              
  • Take Profit - distance take profit in pips;
  • Stop Loss – distance stop loss in pips;                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              
  • Break Even Start At - level (in pips) that activates the Break Even;
  • Break Even Level At - activation of Break Even (in pips). It is activated when the value of Break Even Start At reached;                                                                                                                                        
  • FIBO optional levels of work:

    • 236 - level fibo sell - true/false the work level

    • 382 - level fibo sell - true/false the work level

    • 500 - level fibo sell - true/false the work level

    • 618 - level fibo sell - true/false the work level

    • 236 - level fibo buy - true/false the work level

    • 382 - level fibo buy - true/false the work level

    • 500 - level fibo buy - true/false the work level

    • 618 - level fibo buy - true/false the work level

  • Volume of first order - initial order volume;
  • Pending orders volume list – pending orders volume list;
  • Limit Lot Increase - maximum volume lots;
  • Basket Profit - the minimum profit of the entire basket;
  • Basket Loss - the maximum loss of the entire basket;
  • Start time server - start trading by time;
  • Stop time server - stop trading by time;
  • Monday –  enable/disable trading;
  • Tuesday – enable/disable trading;
  • Wednesday – enable/disable trading;
  • Thursday – enable/disable trading;
  • Friday – enable/disable trading; 
  • Parameters indicator:
    • Working price - price at close bar or tik by tik;
    • Depth Bars - bars for signal calculation;  
    • Depth Shift - moving in depth;
    • Deviation - maximum deviation.

    • Virtual Line - value of the virtual line;  

    • Draw - see or not see fibo indicator;

  • Magic number - EA's order magic number;
  • Slippage -  maximum slippage value;




























































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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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