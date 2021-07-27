FIBO Strategy EA is a very simple and flexible expert advisor, using a known indicator that allows you to see and exploit retracements. Any optimization should be done using average values and not doing it too often, it can be used at all times, but is more productive with the M30 and H1 times. This Expert Advisor works with two signals:

BUY Signal: When the price crosses over the virtual line.

SELL Signal: When the price crosses under the virtual line.

The virtual line is a line inserted into the indicator at the preferred level, when the price touches this level the EA sends a BuyStop order (if Fibo is low) or SellStop order (if Fibo is hight), each order has TakeProfit and StopLoss. The wallet is protected with BasketProfit and BasketLoss. You can open the initial trade manually using the panel. This EA uses a loss recovery zone: Let's say you just entered the market with a "Buy" position with 0.01 lots and your StopLoss = 30 points and TakeProfit = 90 points. The EA places a "Sell Stop" order with 0.02 lots pending to cover the Stop Loss, the market will certainly move - up or down - it may take some time, but it will move up to TakeProfit



Requirements for the trading conditions:

Leverage: 1:100 or higher;

Minimum deposit: $1000;

Lots size: Balance/100*0.01;

Currency pairs: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF;

Timeframe: Any time but recommended М 30 H1;

Trading type: NO Reserving margin for pending order;



Main Settings:

Work timeframes - indicator works into time;

- indicator works into time; Direction of trade - three directions: long and short / only long /only short;

- three directions: long and short / only long /only short; Trade mode - two ways to trade: automatically or manually with the panel;

- two ways to trade: automatically or manually with the panel; Recovery line - see or not see recovery zone;

- see or not see recovery zone; Pending order distance - distance of pending order in pips;

- distance of pending order in pips; Take Profit - distance take profit in pips;

- distance take profit in pips; Stop Loss – distance stop loss in pips;

– distance stop loss in pips; Break Even Start At - level (in pips) that activates the Break Even;

- Break Even Level At - activation of Break Even (in pips). It is activated when the value of Break Even Start At reached;

- FIBO optional levels of work:

236 - level fibo sell - true/false the work level



382 - level fibo sell - true/false the work level



500 - level fibo sell - true/false the work level



618 - level fibo sell - true/false the work level



236 - level fibo buy - true/false the work level



382 - level fibo buy - true/false the work level



500 - level fibo buy - true/false the work level



618 - level fibo buy - true/false the work level

Volume of first order - initial order volume;

Pending orders volume list – pending orders volume list;

Limit Lot Increase - maximum volume lots;

Basket Profit - the minimum profit of the entire basket;

Basket Loss - the maximum loss of the entire basket;

Start time server - start trading by time;

Stop time server - s top trading by time;

Monday – enable/disable trading;

Tuesday – enable/disable trading;

Wednesday – enable/disable trading;

Thursday – enable/disable trading;

Friday – enable/disable trading;

Parameters indicator:

Working price - price at close bar or tik by tik;

Depth Bars - bars for signal calculation;

Depth Shift - moving in depth;

Deviation - maximum deviation.

Virtual Line - value of the virtual line;



Draw - see or not see fibo indicator; Magic number - EA's order magic number;

Slippage - maximum slippage value;











































































































































































































































