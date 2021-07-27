FIBO Strategy EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 27 July 2021
- Activations: 20
FIBO Strategy EA is a very simple and flexible expert advisor, using a known indicator that allows you to see and exploit retracements. Any optimization should be done using average values and not doing it too often, it can be used at all times, but is more productive with the M30 and H1 times. This Expert Advisor works with two signals:
- BUY Signal: When the price crosses over the virtual line.
SELL Signal: When the price crosses under the virtual line.
The
virtual line is a line inserted into the indicator at the preferred level, when
the price touches this level the EA sends a BuyStop order (if Fibo is low) or SellStop
order (if Fibo is hight), each order has TakeProfit and StopLoss. The wallet is
protected with BasketProfit and BasketLoss. You can open the initial trade
manually using the panel. This EA uses a loss recovery zone: Let's say you just
entered the market with a "Buy" position with 0.01 lots and your
StopLoss = 30 points and TakeProfit = 90 points. The EA places a "Sell
Stop" order with 0.02 lots pending to cover the Stop Loss, the market will
certainly move - up or down - it may take some time, but it will move up to
TakeProfit
Requirements for the trading conditions:
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher;
- Minimum deposit: $1000;
- Lots size: Balance/100*0.01;
- Currency pairs: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF;
- Timeframe: Any time but recommended М30 H1;
- Trading type: NO
Reserving margin for pending order;
Main Settings:
- Work timeframes - indicator works into time;
- Direction of trade - three directions: long and short / only long /only short;
- Trade mode - two ways to trade: automatically or manually with the panel;
- Recovery line - see or not see recovery zone;
- Pending order distance - distance of pending order in pips;
- Take Profit - distance take profit in pips;
- Stop Loss – distance stop loss in pips;
- Break Even Start At - level (in pips) that activates the Break Even;
- Break Even Level At - activation of Break Even (in pips). It is activated when the value of Break Even Start At reached;
- FIBO optional levels of work:
236 - level fibo sell - true/false the work level
382 - level fibo sell - true/false the work level
500 - level fibo sell - true/false the work level
618 - level fibo sell - true/false the work level
236 - level fibo buy - true/false the work level
382 - level fibo buy - true/false the work level
500 - level fibo buy - true/false the work level
618 - level fibo buy - true/false the work level
- Volume of first order - initial order volume;
- Pending orders volume list – pending orders volume list;
- Limit Lot Increase - maximum volume lots;
- Basket Profit - the minimum profit of the entire basket;
- Basket Loss - the maximum loss of the entire basket;
- Start time server - start trading by time;
- Stop time server - stop trading by time;
- Monday – enable/disable trading;
- Tuesday – enable/disable trading;
- Wednesday – enable/disable trading;
- Thursday – enable/disable trading;
- Friday – enable/disable trading;
- Parameters indicator:
- Working price - price at close bar or tik by tik;
- Depth Bars - bars for signal calculation;
- Depth Shift - moving in depth;
- Deviation - maximum deviation.
Virtual Line - value of the virtual line;
Draw - see or not see fibo indicator;
- Magic number - EA's order magic number;
- Slippage - maximum slippage value;