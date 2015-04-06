Swingmaster
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Swingmaster EA is an state of the art investment algorithm for forex using pure technicals determining the price and time of the market moves
Technicals used :
- Ichimoku
- Williams % R
- Bollinger bands
- Moving Average
EA Spec :
- H4 based trading one trade per pair when entry signal arises /exit on signal breach
- Entered swing trade can last for day/week/month depending market conditions
- Excellent Risk to reward on the swing trades doing multi currency trading
- No Martingale
- No Scalping
- No Grid
Money Management :
- EA doesn't use scaling rather stick to fixed lot size
- For a 2000usd account 0.1 lot would be the fixed lot set for bunch of multi currency pairs trading