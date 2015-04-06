Swingmaster

Swingmaster EA is an state of the art investment algorithm for forex using pure technicals determining the price and time of the market moves 


Technicals used :

  • Ichimoku 
  • Williams % R
  • Bollinger bands
  • Moving Average


EA Spec :

  • H4 based trading one trade per pair when entry signal arises /exit on signal breach 
  • Entered swing trade can last for day/week/month depending market conditions
  • Excellent Risk to reward on the swing trades doing multi currency trading
  • No Martingale
  • No Scalping
  • No Grid

Money Management :

  • EA doesn't use scaling rather stick to fixed lot size
  • For a 2000usd account 0.1 lot would be the fixed lot set for bunch of multi currency pairs trading

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4.48 (25)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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