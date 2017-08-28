Multi Exposition Meter

Multi Exposition Meter makes your multi instrument exposure clear and readable, no matter how complicated and hedged it is.

It does the following:

  1. It measures which instruments are traded against which ones in any moment.
  2. Measures the exposure share (weight) of each instrument, regarding its volume.
  3. Measures total volume, volume at risk and hedged volume.
  4. It measures the factor of diversification of the exposure.
  5. It calculates the amount of hedging per each instrument, in percent.
  6. Shows spread costs of filled orders.
  7. Displays profit/paid spread cost ratio from the beginning of the trading session.

If you like to diversify your risk, and probably hedge it, this product might be in use for you.

If you pay attention to the instrument strength (currency index), maybe you will like it even more.

No matter if you trade currencies, commodities, CFD's and/or indices at the same time, your exposure will be clear for reading all of the time. Which instruments are exposed against which instruments? What is the level of diversification, considering the different volumes for different instruments? What is the weight of each instrument in a given exposure? Are you overexposed without knowing it? What is the hedging level in percentage of a given instrument? What part of all the volume in the exposure is hedged?

These questions might not have a quick answer in an elaborate and dynamic markets and expositions, when often the situation changes fast. This becomes visible in a following example:

A trader has opened EURUSD BUY 0.12 position.

Later on she opens GBPUSD SELL 0.07 position. So she has EUR BUY 0.12 (EUR lots), USD SELL 0.12 (EUR lots). But USD is being bought 0.07 GBP lots against GBP, so this should be considered. 0.07*1.30 (GBP/USD rate at the moment) = 0.091 USD lots.

0.12 EUR lots = 0.12*1.1820 (EUR/USD rate at the moment) = 0.142 USD lots.

So, USD exposure is 0.142 SELL + 0.091 BUY = 0.051 SELL.

All exposure by the moment:

EUR: 0.142 (USD lots) BUY

USD: 0.051 (USD lots) SELL

GBP: 0.091 (USD lots) SELL

So, EUR is against GBP and USD right now. EUR should rise and USD and GBP should fall in order the trader to close on profit. GBP has a higher risk, so the down movement of the pound is preferable to the decline of the USD.

Let's continue. Shortly, our trader decides that FTSE100 SELL 0.2 would be a good addition to her portfolio.

FTSE100 is traded in GBP, so this affects GBP exposure... To find how exactly, she should know the price of FTSE lot in GBP (FTSE100 price*FTSE100 lot size), and then convert it to USD and multiply this value by the exact volume of the order (in this case 0.2). Then she should subtract the number from the FTSE100 exposure and add the same number to the current GBP exposure. This looks like it will hedge and reverse GBP exposure...

Then, the trader closes half of the EURUSD position, but buys DAX30 (traded in EUR) 0.11 and sells WTI (traded in USD) 0.17...

How does the exposure look right now? What instruments should rise, and what of them should fall in order the Trader to be profitable?

Or am I already annoying?

I guess there is no need to continue in order to prove how cumbersome these calculations are when there is not a plenty of time.

Fortunately, this utility does all these calculations and even more. At any moment trader can see the structure of the exposure of her orders and gauge the risk. This, combined with currency strength indicators definitely gives some edge.

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Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Mind Wave Trading Simulator is a training/trading utility for MetaTrader 4 that runs in both tester and real trade modes. It extends MetaTrader 4 functionality and makes trading easier in both tester and real trade modes. When used in the MetaTrader 4 tester, it offers traders an opportunity to practice and train their manual trading skills in accelerated speed. No need to wait for hours and days in real time demo trading to evaluate some manual trading strategy. Features that extend MetaTrader
Band It Trader
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Band-It Trader is a multifunctional trading expert, which is highly customizable, and may be used in different ways. Settings work together in any combinations, thus helping trader to implement his ideas on the markets. The idea behind Band-It Trader is to filter a signal with different selectable logics and filters, applicable not only to entry signals, but to group of orders as well. Settings: MAX_SLIPPAGE_IN_POINTS - sets the maximum slippage limit in points for placing orders MAX_SPREAD_IN
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