LevelUP

3.67

LevelUP is a fully automated Expert Advisor trading robot. It applies cutting edge "Key level Break Out" strategy.

Slippage and trade execution delay can’t be avoided for breakout trading system. However, LevelUP applies pending orders instead of market orders to improve those issues. Also, LevelUP implements algorithms for limiting its trading hours and you may specify the most effective trading hours based on your optimization. And there is trailing stop system to secure accumulated profits. With our most advanced algorithms and optimized indicators, it reduces CPU loading and provides fast & easy optimization.


Risk Control / Money Management / Spreads Filter

LevelUP does NOT use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitration, etc. All trades are protected by stop loss and user may apply money management by setting trading percentage.

LevelUP implements virtual stop loss and it will enlarge stop loss distance, at the same time, real stop loss still takes place. This will prevent trigger stop loss due to high spreads.

LevelUP applies spreads filter to avoid trading at high spreads period. All pending orders will be removed if spreads are higher than normal range.


Requirements

  • The EA has been optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and XAUUSD (ALL TF=M15).
  • ECN account with low spreads broker are REQUIRED.
  • Use ONLY five-digit accounts.
  • Fast and reliable VPS are REQUIRED.
  • It is important to backtest LevelUP with the simulation coefficient of not less then 90%.

Please, do backtest with your broker's quotes before using the EA on a real account.


Parameters

  • dayAnalyze - Analyze number of the past days to find key level.

Level settings

  • Level Calculation Methods - Choose method for level calculate, UseDistancePoint or UsePercentage.
  • levelDistance - Minimum valid level distance.
  • levelPercentage - Level Percentage of the D1 price.
  • enable_second_level - Enable second level distance while there are no levels found.
  • second_level_dist - Second level distance.
  • entryPip - Offset pip for calculated level.
  • retry_bars - Bars counts to attempt trading on the last level.
  • max_price_move - Maximum allowed price movement in point within single bar. (0 to disable.)
  • bar_break - Bars for checking level breaking.
  • valid_level_multiplier - Multiplier of valid level.
  • enable_market_entry - Enable/disable market entry mechanism.
  • market_entry_bar - The bars count for running market entry after a valid level trading.
  • market_entry_dist_limit - The distance limit of market entry testing.
  • market_entry_regress_dist - The regression distance from a valid level.
  • delete_order_spreads - Delete all pending orders if the spreads go above the value.

Stoploss settings

  • SL Calculation Methods - Choose method for stop loss calculate, UseSLPoint or UseSLPercentage.
  • slPoint - Stop loss pip.
  • slPercentage - Stop loss percentage of the D1 price.

Trade percetage settings

  • tradePercentage - Use percentage of account balance for a single trade.
  • lotSize - Fixed lot size, only valid when tradePercentage is zero.
  • enable_martingale_strategy - Enable/Disable martingale strategy for risk management.
  • martingale_factor - Multiplier for martingale strategy.
  • maximum_trade_percentage - Maximum risk percentage with a single trade.

Trailing settings

  • trailActive - Trailing is activated after specified pip.
  • trailDist - Trailing distance pip after trailing is activated.
  • trailStep - Points for the next trailing stop.
  • takeProfit - Take profit pip.
  • useDynamicTrailActive - Enable/Disable dynamic trail active.
  • atr_threshold - ATR threshold value for activate dynamic trail active.
  • increase_trail_active - Point for trailActive summation.

Trading hours settings

  • Don't trade in the end of month - Enable/Disable trades at the end of a month (True = disable the trade).
  • No trades after day of month - Define the end day of a month.
  • hr_trade_start - Hours to start trade (terminal time).
  • hr_trade_stop - Hours to end trade (included).
  • exclude_hrs - Specify excluded hours. The EA will be suspend in excluded hours.

Averaging order settings

  • use_averaging_order - Enable/disable averaging order mechanism.
  • averaging_trail_in_total - Enable/disable counts profit points in total calculation of all orders.
  • Risk % of the first order - Specify averaging order's risk percentage compared to the first order.
  • Averaging Distance Calculation Methods - Choose method for averaging order distance calculation, UseDistancePoint or UsePercentage.
  • Distance Point - The distance from the last opened price.
  • Distance Percentage - The distance percentage of the stop loss.
  • averaging_checking_min - The minutes interval to checking averaging order.

EA magic and comments

  • magic - Magic number.
  • comment - EA comment.
Reviews 6
fXKent
246
fXKent 2018.09.13 11:27 
 

Again 5 Star given to this Amazing EA.. Very Stable and Consistently Profit. Good job from this author! Keep Carry On...

Hellwian
343
Hellwian 2018.06.06 16:05 
 

THX!!!

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Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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Close at time
Yaotang Liu
5 (2)
Utilities
Close at time is a very useful EA to close specific positions at specific time. It also provides additional condition to setup. Close specific positions at time. Close specific positions which currently profits. Close specific long positions only. Close specific short positions only. Close specific pending orders. It is useful to support your trading strategies. Parameters description magic : Target magic number to close. close_time_hr: Hour to close. (MetaTrader 4 terminal time) close_time_min
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steven zhu
99
steven zhu 2018.09.15 11:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

fXKent
246
fXKent 2018.09.13 11:27 
 

Again 5 Star given to this Amazing EA.. Very Stable and Consistently Profit. Good job from this author! Keep Carry On...

Gerhard Beyer
650
Gerhard Beyer 2018.08.28 11:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hellwian
343
Hellwian 2018.06.06 16:05 
 

THX!!!

Yen Hao Su
270
Yen Hao Su 2018.05.10 07:35 
 

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Maksim Uzakov
218
Maksim Uzakov 2018.01.22 20:25 
 

bad trades

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