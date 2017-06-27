The 123 Pattern Market Scanner

3

This EA is the 28-common-pairs Scanner in the Forex Market. It based on the theory of 123 Pattern with a set of SMAs, Heiken Ashi for detecting Trade signals. You can choose any time frame to scan as you like.


123 Pattern Theory

Buy Condition:

  • Fast MA is above Slow MA (Uptrend confirmed) while Heiken Ashi pull back and begin to continue going up with the trend.

Sell Condition:

  • Fast MA is below Slow MA (Downtrend confirmed) while Heiken Ashi pull back and begin to continue the downtrend.

(Attached picture describes this theory)

The EA will constantly scan the symbols according to the current timeframe selected in MetaTrader 4 to find the symbols that match these conditions. If any symbols match the above Buy (Long) or Sell (Short) condition, it will create a button on the Buy/Sell column. The user only needs to click the button and the utility will automatically open the chart at that time frame to check and decide to make a trade.

The EA does not contain Trading functions but it's scanning the pairs in a predefined period of time. Whenever a pair matches the logic, it will create a button on the screen and send Alerts and messages to MetaQuotes ID. The user only needs to click the button and the utility will automatically open the chart at that time frame to check and decide to make a trade.


Configuration

All the configurations can be found in the input parameter. Some important inputs:

  • Scanning Frequency: the number of seconds that EA scan the market.
  • Symbol suffix: adding suffix of the symbol according to your broker or your account type.
  • Font Name: the font that shows for text on the screen.
  • Font Size: the size of font to adjust for best view on the screen.
  • Message Text: text color.
  • Up Color: the color for Buy Button.
  • Down Color: the color for Sell Button.
  • First Row: the space of first row that you want to show the panel.
  • Left Margin: the space of left margin.
  • Column Space: the space between columns.
  • Button Width: the width of the Buy/Sell buttons.
  • Row Space: the space between rows.
  • Show Notification: enable or disable sending signals via MetaQuotes ID.
  • Broker Time's Offset to GMT: The difference (hour) of Broker Time and GMT.


Notice

This is the main setup that I and others are using and achieving great results with its help.

Please refer to the bigger timeframe to have a clear precise view of the trend, then decide you trade.

A semi-auto trading EA is available for our customer, please feel free to email us (ngcongkhai@gmail.com) to get it as your tool.

28 pairs including:

"AUDCAD","AUDCHF","AUDJPY","AUDNZD","AUDUSD","CADCHF","CADJPY","CHFJPY","EURAUD","EURCAD",

"EURCHF","EURGBP","EURJPY","EURNZD","EURUSD","GBPAUD","GBPCAD","GBPCHF","GBPJPY","GBPUSD",

"NZDCAD","NZDCHF","NZDJPY","NZDUSD","USDCAD","USDCHF","USDJPY","XAUUSD"

Reviews 4
Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2017.08.16 03:19 
 

Very very Good indicator. Not sure why people bad rating for an EA that is provided free with this indicator..

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TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
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ATR Levels
Cong Khai Nguyen
Indicators
ATR Level button An helpful utility with a button to Show/Hide ATR Levels. Configurations:   https://ibb.co/2j9fTGL - ATR Period: The Length of ATR to calculate - Choose Color for R1/R2: Line color for each probability Resistance Level - Choose Color for S1/S2: Line color for each probability Resistance Level - chart btn_corner: Choose the corner of the button to appear - Button Text: Caption of Button - Button Font/Size: configure Font and size of button text - btn_background_color: Background
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drnsf
1038
drnsf 2018.10.29 08:08 
 

ABSOLUTE ZERO THE SAME TIME 8.00 AM GMT0 THE ICHIMOKU TENKAN KIJUN CROSS 4H TF GIVES BUY ,YOUR UTILITY GIVES SELL AND OF COURSE IS BUY.MY MONEY BACK PLEASE!

Neil23
104
Neil23 2018.06.21 11:51 
 

THIS MUST BE CLASSIFIED AS A SCAM AS IT DOES NOT COME WITH THE TEMPLATES. IE. THE PROGRAM AS SUPPLIED DOES NOT WORK AND IS USELESS. I WOULD LIKE THE TEMPLATES OR MY MONEY BACK PLEASE.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2017.08.16 03:19 
 

Very very Good indicator. Not sure why people bad rating for an EA that is provided free with this indicator..

Alesamo
1593
Alesamo 2017.07.11 22:49 
 

Very bad support, unfortunately. I bought this 2.5 weeks ago and asked - as in the description - for the semi-automatic EA. The EA was sent, but, unfortunately, no manual how to use it... So the author promised to send me a manual within a couple of days, I am waiting now more than 10 days without any further reaction (despite some mail reminders). I might reconsider the rating if the seller is willing to finally react and keep his promises...

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