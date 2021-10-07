ATR Levels

ATR Level button

An helpful utility with a button to Show/Hide ATR Levels.


Configurations:

 https://ibb.co/2j9fTGL

- ATR Period: The Length of ATR to calculate

- Choose Color for R1/R2: Line color for each probability Resistance Level

- Choose Color for S1/S2: Line color for each probability Resistance Level

- chart btn_corner: Choose the corner of the button to appear

- Button Text: Caption of Button

- Button Font/Size: configure Font and size of button text

- btn_background_color: Background color of the button

- btn_border_color: Color border of the button

- btn_x/y: Adjust the position of the button at the corner

- btn_width/height: Adjust the size of the button


Save the template or save as .set of the indicator for future use.

Enjoy!

 

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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The 123 Pattern Market Scanner
Cong Khai Nguyen
3 (2)
Utilities
This EA is the 28-common-pairs Scanner in the Forex Market. It based on the theory of 123 Pattern with a set of SMAs, Heiken Ashi for detecting Trade signals. You can choose any time frame to scan as you like. 123 Pattern Theory Buy Condition: Fast MA is above Slow MA (Uptrend confirmed) while Heiken Ashi pull back and begin to continue going up with the trend. Sell Condition: Fast MA is below Slow MA (Downtrend confirmed) while Heiken Ashi pull back and begin to continue the downtrend. (Attach
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