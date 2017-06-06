Drawdown Control

4.5

Drawdown Control (DC) is a helpful utility that can be used like an EA to limit the drawdown of any MT4 account.

You can choose between different, fully customizable options of how DC must react if the drawdown reaches critical levels. To utilize the symbol with the most ticks per minute it is highly recommended to put the product on a EURUSD-M1 chart.


Input Parameters

  • Equity / Balance in % to stop trading (0 = disabled): 85.0 [etc.]
  • Current Balance / Initial BalanceHW in % (0 = disabled): 65.0 [etc.]
  • Close all open Positions: true [true/false]
  • Close all Charts: true [true/false]
  • Close Terminal: true [true/false]
  • Max Slippage in Points: 15 [etc.]


Features Description

  • Equity / Balance in % to stop trading (0 = disabled)

This feature defines a value that must be undercut to trigger the DC's intervention. The limit you set here represents the current ratio between your account's equity and balance. For example if you want to accept maximum 15 % of floating drawdown you must input “85.0”. In other words: If your current account’s equity will be reduced to 85 %, the EA will become active.

If you don’t want to use this feature please set it to “0”.

  • Current Balance / Initial BalanceHW in % (0 = disabled)

This feature also defines a value that must be undercut to trigger the product's intervention. The limit you set here represents the ratio between your account's current balance and its initial balance (when starting DC the first time). For example if you want to accept a drawdown of your account's balance “overall” maximum 35 % you must input “65.0”. In other words: If your current account's balance will be reduced to 65 %, DC will become active.

The product also intelligently considers the growth of your account's fund. For an example let's say that you're starting with 1000 USD and want to accept maximum 50 % “drawdown of balance”. So you input “50.0” to enable the DC's reacting when balance reaches 500 USD. But you're making some good trades and balance grows to 1500 USD. From now on you want the product to become active when balance falls below 750 USD. That's exactly the logic DC uses and it doesn't matter if your balance increases because of a win / deposit / rebate / interest etc. Therefore “BalanceHW” stands for “Balance High Watermark”.

If you don’t want to use this feature please set it to “0”.

  • Close all open Positions” / “Close all Charts” / “Close Terminal

These features – if set to “true” – will become active as soon as the drawdown reaches any critical level (see above).

  • Max Slippage in Points

This feature can only be utilized on brokers that support/offer the MT4's “Maximum deviation” function to limit the accepted slippage when opening or closing positions. The input parameter's value refers to the last decimal digit of a currency pair's price. For example when trading on a 5-digit FX broker “one point” is 0.00001. If you're also trading on other instruments like indices and stocks etc. you should leave the default value “999” unchanged.


Important notes:

As soon as you make any significant withdrawal don't forget to remove Drawdown Control from your chart and reload it! Please also consider that the maximum accepted total drawdown of your account is “value for feature 1” + “value for feature 2” whereby “value for feature 1” must always be less than “value for feature 2”. Furthermore "Drawdown Control" will "forget" the last valid "High Watermark (HW)" as soon as you restart the utility and/or terminal. Finally it is highly recommended to test the tool on a demo account before running it on a live account. Use at your own risk.

Reviews 8
Chris Sams
154
Chris Sams 2024.04.10 05:56 
 

Get's the job done! It's nice that it's very simple and works right out of the box.

ronal27
36
ronal27 2024.11.29 15:32 
 

Funciona bien, cumple la funcion, lo unico malo es que cuando se activa debería tener una opcion para reiniciar los datos y colocarlos nuevamente al 100%

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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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Position Cloner
Bernhard Stremayr
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Position Cloner (PC) is a helpful utility that can be used like an EA to duplicate specific positions within the same MT4 instance. This is valuable e.g. to increase the risk when copying a signal to your account. When trading big capital you can also decrease the original risk of your EAs or manually opened positions and then let PC duplicate them. This way you avoid negative slippage due to inordinate lot sizes. You can choose between different, fully customizable options of how PC must clone
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ronal27
36
ronal27 2024.11.29 15:32 
 

Funciona bien, cumple la funcion, lo unico malo es que cuando se activa debería tener una opcion para reiniciar los datos y colocarlos nuevamente al 100%

Chris Sams
154
Chris Sams 2024.04.10 05:56 
 

Get's the job done! It's nice that it's very simple and works right out of the box.

Bernhard Stremayr
4069
Reply from developer Bernhard Stremayr 2024.04.10 07:36
Thanks Chris, I'm happy that everything works as expected!
markkay
101
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jaffer wilson
4687
jaffer wilson 2019.11.21 11:11 
 

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Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.12 16:18 
 

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Yongqiang Chao
422
Yongqiang Chao 2017.11.11 03:26 
 

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Luiz Andre Vieira Almeida
787
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Ali irwan
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