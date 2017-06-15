Replicator

The program is designed for copying your successful orders.

The price is often fluctuates within a channel. But there is no time to monitor the terminal and place the next orders, especially if it happens at night.

Place an order, when it closed with profit, the program repeats your order as a pending limit order. This will continue until the order closes with a loss, or the price goes too far away and the pending order will not trigger.

An offset is provided for inclined channels. The order will be opened with the specified offset in points.

The program works only with the orders closed no later than 15 minutes ago.

In the screenshot you can see that three profitable orders were possible until the price went upwards and a loss was received. The first order was placed manually, the program placed the other three.

The expiration time of the pending orders is a day.





Settings

Magic - order identifier, 0 for manually opened orders;

removal - offset for the copied order relative to the old order, in points;

Slippage - slippage in points;

Buy - true/false, enable or disable working with this type of orders;

Sell - true/false, enable or disable working with this type of orders;

Attention! The program cannot be evaluated in the strategy tester, a demo version is available for testing: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/23569