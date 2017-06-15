Replicator

The program is designed for copying your successful orders.

The price is often fluctuates within a channel. But there is no time to monitor the terminal and place the next orders, especially if it happens at night.

Place an order, when it closed with profit, the program repeats your order as a pending limit order. This will continue until the order closes with a loss, or the price goes too far away and the pending order will not trigger.

An offset is provided for inclined channels. The order will be opened with the specified offset in points.

The program works only with the orders closed no later than 15 minutes ago.

In the screenshot you can see that three profitable orders were possible until the price went upwards and a loss was received. The first order was placed manually, the program placed the other three.

The expiration time of the pending orders is a day.


Settings

  • Magic - order identifier, 0 for manually opened orders;
  • removal - offset for the copied order relative to the old order, in points;
  • Slippage - slippage in points;
  • Buy - true/false, enable or disable working with this type of orders;
  • Sell - true/false, enable or disable working with this type of orders;

Attention! The program cannot be evaluated in the strategy tester, a demo version is available for testing: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/23569

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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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4.09 (11)
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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