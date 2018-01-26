Lasors Raptor

This is an advanced Expert Advisor based on Lasors. The modified analysis algorithm allows you to better process the signals of the same-name indicator. Along with other changes and innovations, this facilitated program separation into a new product.

The EA features a level breakthrough strategy.

Stop loss and take profit levels are added immediately after a trade is opened.

If the market has no definite trend, part of a position is gradually closed with a new impulse.

In case of a dynamic trend, the program moves the stop levels appropriately.

During roll-backs, the program restores partially closed orders up to the values specified in the lot settings.


Settings

  • lot - number of lots;
  • Magic - order ID;
  • Slippage - slippage in points;
  • Multiplier - profit/stop ratio;
  • splash - stop loss indent from a points level;
  • DEYSTOP - number of days after opening, when a stop is not trailed;
  • closingtime - time, at which orders are not closed;
  • quiettime - time, up to which orders are not opened;
  • ENTRANCE - Lazors indicator entry level;
  • ENTRANCE2 - Lazors indicator entry level (second condition);
  • EXIT - Lazors indicator exit level.
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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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Советник создан и настроен для торговли на паре GBPUSD на долгосрочном периоде. Положительное математическое ожидание обеспечивается соблюдением правила PROFIT/STOP>3 Советник торгует используя четырехчасовую МА и индикатор сил собственной разработки. Торговля ведется по тренду . Длительность сделки может составлять от нескольких часов до нескольких недель при хорошем тренде. Сделки бывают не часто одна две положительные сделки в месяц. Для простоты работы многие параметры спрятаны . И будут сво
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