Lasors Raptor
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 26 January 2018
- Activations: 5
This is an advanced Expert Advisor based on Lasors. The modified analysis algorithm allows you to better process the signals of the same-name indicator. Along with other changes and innovations, this facilitated program separation into a new product.
The EA features a level breakthrough strategy.
Stop loss and take profit levels are added immediately after a trade is opened.
If the market has no definite trend, part of a position is gradually closed with a new impulse.
In case of a dynamic trend, the program moves the stop levels appropriately.
During roll-backs, the program restores partially closed orders up to the values specified in the lot settings.
Settings
- lot - number of lots;
- Magic - order ID;
- Slippage - slippage in points;
- Multiplier - profit/stop ratio;
- splash - stop loss indent from a points level;
- DEYSTOP - number of days after opening, when a stop is not trailed;
- closingtime - time, at which orders are not closed;
- quiettime - time, up to which orders are not opened;
- ENTRANCE - Lazors indicator entry level;
- ENTRANCE2 - Lazors indicator entry level (second condition);
- EXIT - Lazors indicator exit level.