Lasors Raptor

This is an advanced Expert Advisor based on Lasors. The modified analysis algorithm allows you to better process the signals of the same-name indicator. Along with other changes and innovations, this facilitated program separation into a new product.

The EA features a level breakthrough strategy.

Stop loss and take profit levels are added immediately after a trade is opened.

If the market has no definite trend, part of a position is gradually closed with a new impulse.

In case of a dynamic trend, the program moves the stop levels appropriately.

During roll-backs, the program restores partially closed orders up to the values specified in the lot settings.





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