Rapid Switch Symbol Panel Demo

This utility allow you to switch your chart symbol rapidly by simply clicking on any two of the currencies that made up the currency pair. The supported currencies for demo version are USD, EUR and GBP but you may purchase the paid version for extra supported currencies (JPY, AUD, NZD, CHF and CAD)

There are two rows of buttons at the panel. To switch to a new chart symbol, all you need to do is select a currency from each row. It is not necessary to click the currencies in a correct sequence because it is designed to auto match your choice of currencies to the available symbols. For example, just click on GBP button at either rows and USD button at the other row if you want to switch to GBPUSD.

An error sound alert ("timeout.wav") will be generated if you try to click on the same currency at the both rows or the symbol is not available at the Market Watch menu.


Indicator Setting

  • Switch All Open Charts - Self-explanatory.
  • Prefix - Enter the additional notation at the beginning of the standard currency pair notation. Leave it blank if none.
  • Suffix - Enter the additional notation at the back of the standard currency pair notation. Leave it blank if none.

Remark: Your MT4 terminal may "freeze" for a while or completely hang if you set Switch All Open Charts to true and all your open charts have a lot of indicators that required heavy calculations. So, use this feature with cautious.


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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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