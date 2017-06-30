Connection Failure Alert Demo

Did you ever encounter a problem that your terminal failed to reestablish a connection and caused your EA to stop working? How much money did you lose because you were not aware of the connection error? Worry no more, I am here to present you a solution for your nightmare.

This utility indicator sends a real time push notification or email when your terminal encounters a connection failure. You will be notified immediately even if your terminal is yet to establish a success connection to your broker.

Please be reminded if your computer or VPS loses its internet connection, then it will be impossible to alert you until your internet connection is resumed.


Setup Instruction

This utility indicator requires at least 2 terminals to work. To begin, put one copy of the indicator in a chart for each terminal. Once a connection failure occurs in one of the terminal, the other terminals that still connected to its broker will detect the failure and send you an alert immediately.

For example, you have 3 terminals in your VPS. If terminal A fails to connect to its broker's server, either terminal B or terminal C will notify you that terminal A has a connection problem. There is no master or slave setting because they are designed to monitor each others.

It is strongly recommended to have a different broker for each terminal so that they will not lose connection together.

Indicator Setting (Screenshot 1)

  • Detection interval - Set how frequent (second) do you want to detect the connection status.
  • Connection Failure Period - Minimum disconnected time (second) to declare as connection failure. An alert will be sent to you instantly if the terminal is still disconnected after this period.

Remark:

  • Minimum Connection Failure Period for demo version is 3600 sec. You may purchase the paid version to remove this limitation.
  • Login to your terminal as usual and then enter a wrong password at the navigator window to simulate a connection failure error.


Terminal Setting (Screenshot 2 & 3)

  1. Enable push notification and fill in your MetaQuotes ID at Tools>>Option>>Notifications.
  2. Enable email and fill in your mail server info at Tools>>Option>>Email.

Remark: Do not enable it if you do not wish to receive an alert via that method.

Notes: Please be advised that this utility indicator will not work with the VPS offered by MQL5.com.

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Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Connection Failure Alert
Meng Yin Teoh
5 (1)
Utilities
Did you ever encounter a problem that your terminal failed to reestablish a connection and caused your EA to stop working? How much money did you lose because you were not aware of the connection error? Worry no more, I am here to present you a solution for your nightmare. This utility indicator sends a real time push notification or email when your terminal encounters a connection failure. You will be notified immediately even if your terminal is yet to establish a success connection to your br
Rapid Switch Symbol Panel
Meng Yin Teoh
Utilities
This utility allow you to switch your chart symbol rapidly by simply clicking on any two of the currencies that made up the currency pair. The supported currencies are USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CHF and CAD. There are two rows of buttons at the panel. To switch to a new chart symbol, all you need to do is select a currency from each row. It is not necessary to click the currencies in a correct sequence because it is designed to auto match your choice of currencies to the available symbols. Fo
Rapid Switch Symbol Panel Demo
Meng Yin Teoh
Utilities
This utility allow you to switch your chart symbol rapidly by simply clicking on any two of the currencies that made up the currency pair. The supported currencies for demo version are USD, EUR and GBP but you may purchase the paid version for extra supported currencies (JPY, AUD, NZD, CHF and CAD) There are two rows of buttons at the panel. To switch to a new chart symbol, all you need to do is select a currency from each row. It is not necessary to click the currencies in a correct sequence be
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